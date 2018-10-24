It may be a little while before we see Superman back on the big screen, but DC fans won't have to wait too long to see the Man of Steel, or Men of Steel in this case, in a new movie. Warner Bros. has announced the release date for Reign of the Supermen, their latest DC animated feature. The movie is set to arrive on digital platforms January 15, 2019, before making its way to Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD on January 29, 2019.

Reign of the Supermen picks up following the events of this year's The Death of Superman animated movie. This will tell the second half of the famed DC Comics storyline and sees a world reeling after Superman's death, with several different versions of the hero popping up on Earth to take his place. But news of his death has spread and that has left Earth vulnerable to a major attack. Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family and Animation Marketing, had this to say about the upcoming release.

"Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is proud to continue the most popular Superman story of all time which began in The Death of Superman. Reign of the Supermen is the thrilling story of how the world reacts to the shocking death of its protector. No true comic fan will want to miss this larger than life story of the heroes and villains who rise to fill the void."

The voice cast includes Jerry O'Connell as Superman, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane and Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, reprising their roles from The Death of Superman. They're joined by Jason O'Mara as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore as Cyborg, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Christopher Gorham as The Flash and Nyambi Nyambi as Martian Manhunter, rounding out the Justice League. New cast members for this feature include Cress Williams as Steel, Cameron Monaghan as Superboy, Patrick Fabian as Hank Henshaw and Candyman himself, Tony Todd as Darkseid.

Included with this release is the Lex Luthor: The Greatest Nemesis (Featurette). Evil Genius. Archenemy of Superman. Misunderstood hero? This documentary will look at one of the most renowned villains in literature and debate his ethics and motivations throughout his publication history and as the calculated anti-hero of Reign of the Supermen. We'll also explore how Lex Luthor is emblematic of technology without limit, often demonstrating what effect unbridled power, resources, and influence can have on humanity. We'll discuss the affinity for storytellers to associate Lex Luthor and with the field of science as they challenge our morals and integrity with real world issues such as cloning and what can happen if science fiction became science reality.

Fans will also get A sneak peek at the next DC Universe Movie, Justice League vs. The Fatal Five. An entertaining, insightful exciting look at the next animated film in the popular DC Universe Movies collection. Also included from the DC Vault are Superman: The Animated Series episode Heavy Metal. As well as Justice League Unlimited episode Panic in the Sky.

Recent reports indicate that Henry Cavill may be done as Superman in the live-action DC universe. So, for the time being, these animated movies may be all DC fans have when it comes to the beloved hero. Reign of the Supermen, which comes from director Sam Liu (Gotham by Gaslight) will retail for $19.99 on digital HD, or $14.99 for SD. The Blu-ray combo pack retails for $24.99 while the 4K Ultra HD combo pack is going for $39.99. Warner Bros. has also released box art for the Blu-ray and 4K combo packs, which you can check out for yourself below.