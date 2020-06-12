IFC Films has released a new trailer for their upcoming horror flick Relic. This one may not be on everyone's radar just yet, but it has an awful lot going for it. For one, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo serve as executive producers. The debut feature from Natalie Erika James also got some major buzz following its debut at Sundance last year. Now, we get a look at the nightmare coming our way, which is headlined by Emily Mortimer (The Newsroom, Mary Poppins Returns).

The trailer opens up with a daughter searching for her elderly mother, who seems to have disappeared under mysterious circumstances. She then returns under similarly mysterious circumstances. Things begin to unravel as an evil presence invades their lives. There is a creepy cabin, monsters hiding under beds, remote locations in the woods. Quite a few trademarks of a potentially terrifying horror experience. The trailer also makes use of the critical acclaim the movie has garnered thus far.

Much of the positivity is aimed at Natalie Erika James, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Christian White, in addition to her duties as director. Along with Emily Mortimer, Bella Heathcote (Dark Shadows, The Neon Demon) and Robyn Nevin (Upper Middle Bogan, Emerald City) also star. Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw, Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker serve as producers, with Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei and Hu Junyi also serving as executive producers.

Relic centers on an Edna (Robyn Nevin) who inexplicably vanishes. Her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) rush to her old country home. Upon arrival, they discover clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay's concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she's been results in a clash with Sam, who has a great deal of enthusiasm for her grandma's return. As Edna's behavior becomes increasingly unpredictable, both begin to sense that an evil presence in the house might be taking control of her.

IFC has made the most of things during the theatrical shutdown. The distributor has released several movies, most notably The Wretched, over the past few months and, largely thanks to drive-in theaters, have found success. Swallow and How to Build a Girl have also done well but not quite on the same level. It seems they are hoping to find similar success with another horror outing. And they have reason to believe this can put meat in seats. The movie currently holds an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was scheduled to play at SXSW in Austin, Texas before the festival was canceled earlier this year, which likely would have helped to boost its profile ahead of the release. Relic is set to arrive in theaters and on VOD on July 10 from IFC Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.