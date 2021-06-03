Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson are reunited in the first trailer from upcoming HBO Max release Reminiscence. The pair previously got intimate in 2017's mega hit musical The Greatest Showman, and they share much more screen time together in the new project. The science fiction thriller is written by Lisa Joy, who also makes her directorial debut on the film, which is currently scheduled for release on 20th August in theaters and HBO Max.

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), and a simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

From writer/director/producer Lisa Joy comes Warner Bros. Pictures' action thriller Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. The film also stars Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

Reminiscence is the story of Nicholas Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a solitary man living in Miami in the not so distant future when the city is flooded by rising sea levels. Bannister has expertise in a dangerous occupation: facilitating the chance for customers to come to him and be able to relive a past memory. When Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) comes into his life, what begins as another client relationship soon becomes a passionate affair. But while delving into the memories of another client, Bannister finds Mae implicated in a number of violent crimes, and he must go deeper into the dark and twisted past to discover the truth about the new woman in his life.

The movie sees Hugh Jackman and Ferguson joined by Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Natalie Martinez and Cliff Curtis and began filming back in October 2019. Delayed by the pandemic, the movie was originally slated to release in April 2021, but was pushed back with the slot being filled by Warner Bros alternative offering of Mortal Kombat. The toing and froing of the release did not end there, with an early September date being planned and international markets showing from August 25th, until Warner pulled the date forward again to avoid competing with the Marvel Studios Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Along with cinematic release, the film will have a limited one month release on HBO Max, then will revert to the usual home media schedule.

On a $68 million budget, the movie has some work to do to make it a financial success and Warner will be hoping that the next couple of months will see many more moviegoers returning to theaters. No one can deny the cinematic pulling power of Jackman, but with science fiction movies ranging from box office blockbusters to sinking failures, the movie is by no means certain of success. One thing in its favor is that its sci-fi premise is heavily disguised as a dark crime thriller which are generally well received.

Jackman is no stranger to box office hits and movie success, having dominated roles from The Prestige, to Australia, through the big screen version of Les Miserables, and to the Golden Globe winning Greatest Showman. Let's not forget his Guinness World Record holding achievement of playing Wolverine for 17 years, the role that not only brought him his breakthrough but went on to become so iconic that Marvel are going to have a hard time recasting the role when they finally bring the X-Men franchise into the MCU. Ferguson has appeared in her own run of hits, which have seen her starring alongside Tom Cruise in two Mission Impossible movies and with Ewan McGregor in Stephen King's The Shining follow up, Doctor Sleep. She has also has supporting roles in The Girl on The Train and Men In Black International.

Reminiscence is available in theaters and on HBO Max August 20th. Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for 31 days from its theatrical release.