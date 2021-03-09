Disney has announced the grand opening of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at Walt Disney World in EPCOT. The attraction is set to have its grand opening on October 1. The date is significant as it will also mark the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World opening its doors for the first time. This will be just part of the festivities that Disney has in store to celebrate the landmark anniversary. The new Pixar-based attraction will be part of an entirely new pavilion that will transport visitors to France, complete with a new restaurant.

Just Announced! Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open at EPCOT on Oct. 1, 2021 to help kick off the opening season of the @WaltDisneyWorld Resort 50th Anniversary celebration. Get more details on the Disney Parks Blog: https://t.co/ZZydSZ3IpY#DisneyWorld50pic.twitter.com/cI7OU9TyX4 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 9, 2021

Per Disney, "In this delicious new attraction, you'll feel like you've shrunk to the size of Chef Remy as you scurry through Gusteau's famous restaurant on a wild adventure for the whole family." The company also says that there is no height requirement for the ride. Several photos from the new pavilion at Epcot were revealed as well, with one of them showcasing the Ratatouille ride. We can see people in little rat cars riding through an attraction with gigantic food.

The other photos highlight what more the EPCOT pavilion has to offer. Specifically, we get a glimpse at the new restaurant La Crêperie de Paris. The menu will feature sweet crepes, savory buckwheat galettes and authentic French hard cider. The attraction, restaurant and pavilion expansion are all part of the historic transformation of EPCOT which is currently underway.

SQUEAKING NEWS: Remy's Ratatouille Adventure is set to open October 1 at EPCOT. This is Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, and EPCOT's 39th. 🐭 pic.twitter.com/m4Ye81c0oN — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) March 9, 2021

Disney has been hit hard over the past year. Many of its theme parks were forced to shut down for months on end, which cost the company millions upon millions in revenue. This was due to health and safety concerns, which are ongoing throughout much of the world. The situation is improving, however, and Disneyland is looking to open sometime in April. October, fortunately, is far enough away that life should, with some luck, be back to some semblance of normalcy by then. That should allow for these 50th anniversary celebrations to commence as planned.

Ratatouille was produced by Pixar. Originally released in 2007, the movie centers on a rat, voiced by Patton Oswalt, who dreams of becoming a chef. After forming an unlikely partnership with a human named Linguini, they become a remarkable culinary duo. Brad Bird directed the movie, which was met with widespread praise upon release, on its way to a Best Animated Feature prize at the Oscars. It was also a gigantic financial success, taking in $623 million at the global box office.

Health concerns aside, things look good, from a business perspective, for Walt Disney World. The company recently reported that it is now completely booked next week in anticipation of spring break. As things begin opening back up, it's expected that theme parks and other out-of-the-house activities will experience a surge in demand as people look to make up for lost time following more than a year of lockdown. That could bode well for Disneyland as it looks to reopen its doors in California within mere weeks. Be sure to check out the first-look photos of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure for yourself. This news comes to us via the official Disney Parks Blog.