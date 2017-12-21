It looks like a Reno 911! movie sequel could be in the cards. And it could be happening very soon. Reno 911!: Miami came out a full decade ago in 2007, but the Comedy Central series that spawned the comedy movie has retained a following over the years and it looks like that following may be enough to justify another movie. According to star Niecy Nash, the Reno 911! movie sequel could be shooting next summer.

Niecy Nash, who plays Deputy Raineesha Williams on Reno 911! was interviewed during the premiere for her new movie Downsizing. While at the premiere, she was asked about another movie based on the comedy series and, according to her, such a project is in the works. If she can make it happen, the Reno gang will reunite next summer to shoot the comedy sequel. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I'm trying to get everybody to commit to it this summer!"

This comes as rather surprising news, but fans of Reno 911! are likely delighted to hear it. In Reno 911!: Miami, the Reno Police Department finally get an opportunity to attend a law-enforcement convention in Florida. Fun in the sun turns to serious business when terrorists launch a bioattack in the area. With every cop in Miami out sick, it is up to the intrepid Nevada cops to serve and protect the unfortunate populace. It also features an excellent cameo from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Kerri Kenney, who co-created the series with Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant, and also stars in Reno 911! as Deputy Trudy Wiegel, also appears in Downsizing and talked about the possibility of more Reno 911!. While she didn't explicitly talk about a movie sequel, she says the gang is ready for a reunion of some kind. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Last week, there was an email chain that went around saying, 'Come on guys, let's do another run!' It's really a matter of timing for us and when everybody is available. Niecy sent Tom and I a picture of a kiosk in a Walmart and I guess we're big stocking stuffers this year because it was a display of our box set. We were like, 'Maybe it's time.'"

Reno 911!: Miami grossed just $22 million at the box office, but it only had a production budget of $10 million, so it probably still made a bit of money for the studio. Reno 911! the series ran for 6 seasons and 88 episodes on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Niecy Nash didn't have anything to say about the story because, well, there's isn't one. Nash says, "Do we need a storyline? We're just gonna put on the uniforms and see what happens."