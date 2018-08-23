A Reno 911 Movie Sequel is definitely coming our way. Last year, former cast members Niecy Nash and Kerri Kenney both indicated that they were ready to return and that there was interest from the rest of the cast to suit back up for a revival of some sort. Now, star Thomas Lennon, who portrays Lieutenant Jim Dangle, and helped create the series, has confirmed that the new movie is absolutely going to happen.

We recently had the chance to speak with Thomas Lennon in honor of his new movie, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. During our chat, we were able to ask him about the potential Reno 911! movie sequel. Lennon made it clear that the project is an eventuality at this point and that everyone has already agreed to do it. It's just a matter of getting everyone's scheduled to line up. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's an absolute eventuality. I know it's going to happen. Ben [Garant] and I have an idea that we really, really love and it's literally just now scheduling and timing. But everybody has said they would do it."

The last time we saw the Reno Sheriff's department on the big screen was in 2007's Reno 911!: Miami. The movie did well, in terms of reception, with fans of the series, but it grossed just $22 million at the box office. Though, working with a reported budget of only $10 million, it probably wasn't a loss. Another thing to consider is that the media landscape has changed a lot in the years since the first movie came out, which could really help make a case for a sequel.

In the eleven years since Reno 911!: Miami, streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon, have become major players in the industry and they are all vying for flashy content to attract subscribers. Hollywood also has an obsession with revivals of once popular shows and established brands currently. Reno! 911 certainly fits that bill. While Thomas Lennon admits this will most likely be a movie, he's very much open to the possibility of making it for a streaming service like Netflix, instead of going the traditional, theatrical route though a major studio.

"I strongly suspect it would be a movie, even if it was more of a streaming service type movie thing."

Unfortunately, Thomas Lennon couldn't dish on any of the story details at this time. For now, there are not further details to report. It isn't clear where the project may be set up and when filming may get underway. But a new Reno 911! movie is definitely happening and that's the important takeaway. The Comedy Central series, which essentially served as a spoof of Cops, debuted in 2006 and went off the air in 2009, running for six seasons for a total of 88 episodes. That means it's' been nearly a decade since we've seen anything new from Dangle and the gang. It's about time to amend that.