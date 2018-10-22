A new poster for Keanu Reeves' Replicas has been released. The poster is leading to hope that a release date will be announced soon. The first trailer for Replicas arrived last October, and we didn't get a second trailer until last month, nearly a year later. The poster looks pretty intriguing and is reminiscent of many old sci-fi DVD covers from the early 2000s, which is not a bad thing. I, Robot comparisons are sure to be made after checking out the poster as well.

Keanu Reeves stars in Replicas as Will Foster, who is described as a daring synthetic biologist. Foster is on a mission to bring back his family, who were killed in a car accident, using new cloning technology. The trailer showed Foster transferring a brain dead man's thoughts to the body of a robot, which doesn't end well. In the process, he violates all possible laws and principles, especially when it comes time to bring his own family back from the dead.

Principal photography started in August 2016. Replicas was later purchased for $4 million at the Toronto Film Festival. Nothing about the movie was heard except for the two trailers that sporadically dropped a year apart. No official release date has been announced, but it looks like it's finally supposed to arrive before the end of the year. Though, it more than likely won't get a wide release in theaters, and is heading straight to VOD, according to sources.

There have been rumors that Replicas isn't very good, which would explain why we haven't seen the movie in theaters yet, but that has not been confirmed by any real reviews or test screenings. The trailers look good enough, and the idea seems solid, if not a little too familiar. But it has Keanu Reeves in it. There must be some redeeming qualities found within its busty innards. A new trailer and poster release doesn't usually mean that a studio is trying to bury a project, so let's hope this provocative one-sheet leads to a firm release in the near future, whether it be streaming or on the big screen.

Jeffrey Nachmann directed Replicas from a script that Chad St. John wrote. In addition to Keanu Reeves, the movie also stars Thomas Middleditch, Alice Eve, Emily Alyn Lind, Emjay Anthony, Nyasha Hatendi, and John Ortiz. Both trailers for the film have been pretty similar, with the second actually taking out a lot of the family cloning elements, which means that there could have been some edits or reshoots that have taken place over the last year. Regardless, it looks like we should all find out really soon what the deal is with the movie. For now, you can check out the latest poster for Replicas below, thanks to Entertainment Studios.