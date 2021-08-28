Netflix has just acquired the rights to upcoming murder mystery Reptile, ﻿where a hardened detective (Del Toro) attempts to uncover the truth behind a brutal murder of a real estate agent, in a case filled with half truths and mystery. In doing so, he blurs the boundaries between his work and his life, and dismantles his own illusions under the guise of an investigation. The casting of Del Toro was announced previously, and Justin Timberlake enters the picture recently, after Netflix's securing of rights. Set to be prolific music video director, Grant Singer's debut feature film, the movie was co-written by Singer, alongside Benjamin Brewer.

Justin Timberlake recently featured in Apple TV original ﻿Palmer,﻿where he played a freed criminal, who returns to his hometown after 12 years, to form an unlikely bond with an outcast kid, from a troubled home, which seemed to sit well with fans, after largely positive reviews, appreciating the message of hope highlighted throughout the film. ﻿Timberlake is well known in the music industry, and the film industry, with a role in fan favorite ﻿The Social Network﻿ about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg, and a journey through Mark's years prior and during the creation of the global phenomenon.

Benicio Del Toro is well known for iconic movie ﻿The Usual Suspects﻿, which is still marveled upon for its unique story, and mind-blowing ending. Del Toro won the coveted Oscar awards, twice for supporting roles in 2001 and 2004, for ﻿Traffic ﻿and ﻿No Country For Old Men. ﻿He is also recognized for his role as The Collector in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his future in that role unknown, after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.﻿However, focusing on ﻿Reptile, Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill and Thad Luckinbill are producing for Black Label Media, with Black Label's Seth Spector co-producing. Del Toro and Rachel Smith are exec producing the film.

While there is no production schedule as of yet, it is anyone's guess as to when the movie releases on popular streaming site Netflix, but fans of Del Toro and Timberlake will be anxious for every update on the movie, especially after Timberlake gathered attention after signing on to portray the late Chuck Barris, in a TV adaptation, called as an 'unauthorized biography' and titled ﻿Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind. ﻿This comes as an adaptation to the book, which was published in 1984, which claimed that, while he was hosting TV shows like The Gong Show, Barris was also working as a CIA assassin in the 1960s and 1970s.

﻿Del Toro comes off fresh from his ﻿No Sudden Move﻿release, by ﻿Oceans'﻿trilogy director, Steven Soderbergh, which debuted July 1 on HBO Max, with all eyes on him starring in fan favorite director, Wes Anderson's upcoming film ﻿The French Dispatch﻿ which boasts a large and star studded cast, with Bill Murray, Timothee Chalamet, and Adrien Brody to name a few. Timberlake is repped by WME, LBI and Ziffren Brittenham. Singer is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham. Del Toro is repped by LBI, Range Media and Hansen Jacobson. ﻿This news comes to us from Deadline.