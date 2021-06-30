The fate of Steve Buscemi's Mr. Pink in Reservoir Dogs has long been one of Quentin Tarantino's biggest mysteries, but Buscemi has a theory that connects directly into Pulp Fiction. Following a crew of robbers in the aftermath of a diamond heist, Mr. Pink is the only survivor after leaving with the stolen diamonds in the end. We can only surmise what may have happened to him outside, but he was either killed by police, arrested, or somehow got away.

On Tuesday evening, Steve Buscemi made an appearance on The Late Late Show to speak with James Corden. Looking back at his career, Buscemi was asked about his work with Quentin Tarantino. That's when Buscemi revealed his theory for Mr. Pink, teasing that we might have actually seen the return of Mr. Pink in Pulp Fiction without even realizing it.

"I don't know if anyone else thinks about this, but because my character of Mr. Pink in Reservoir Dogs was such a cheapskate, and he didn't like to tip, I thought it was poetic justice that my next film with Quentin, I play a waiter. I even like to think that maybe Mr. Pink got away somehow in Reservoir Dogs and he's hiding out as the Buddy Holly waiter. And he probably gets tipped terribly. That's his fate."

In Pulp Fiction, Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) attend a 50s-themed diner that offers $5 milkshakes. The waiting staff are even dressed up to resemble pop culture icons from the decade, and Buscemi serves as the waiter for Vincent and Mia. Dressed up as rock 'n roll pioneer Buddy Holly, Buscemi's character is clearly unenthused about his job, and that would check out if the Reservoir Dogs theory is true.

Just recently, Tarantino also revealed that he considered remaking Reservoir Dogs as his tenth and final movie. Perhaps he was intrigued by the idea of beginning and ending his career with the same story to see how far he's come as a filmmaker. In any case, he dropped the idea and moved on, so the project isn't going to happen. Many fans would say that's all for the best, as the original was lightning captured in a bottle with a truly perfect cast.

"That's kind of a capture time in the moment kind of thing, but I actually considered doing a remake of Reservoir Dogs as my last movie," Tarantino said on Real Time last week. "I won't do it, internet! But I considered it."

Along with Buscemi, Reservoir Dogs also starred Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Michael Madsen, and Lawrence Tierney. Madsen's character, Vic Vega, has been confirmed by Tarantino to be the brother of Travolta's Pulp Fiction character. At one point, Tarantino wanted to make a prequel that would have united the brothers in one movie, but the project was never realized. But at least we (maybe) got to see Mr. Pink in Pulp Fiction.

Buscemi can be seen in season 3 of Miracle Workers on TBS. There's no word yet on what Tarantino's final movie will be, but he recently released a novelization of his penultimate film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This news comes to us from The Late Late Show.