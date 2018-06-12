Sony and Capcom have officially revealed their Resident Evil 2 remake. Sony showed off the game during their presentation at the E3 gaming expo and it did not disappoint. The project was initially announced three years ago, but things have been quiet on that front ever since. But now the project has a release date, which is earlier than you might expect and not one, but two trailers to show off the remastered, amazing zombie violence.

The game is set for release on January 25, 2019. The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Both trailers for the game show off the impressively reimagined classic, which was originally released on the PlayStation in 1998. There is a more standard trailer which showcases some gameplay footage mixed in with bits of story. The longer trailer opens with a very cool cutscene, then transitions into very cinematic footage from the game. There's a lot here and it looks like this may be able to rival the Resident Evil remaster. It's a surely welcome surprise for gamers and horror fans alike. It's nice to hear that the gameplay has been updated, as the controls and voice acting were criticized upon the original game's release. Despite any issues, Resident Evil 2 has been included on some lists as one of the best video games ever made.

In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns. Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters' perspectives. The fate of these two fan-favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?

Resident Evil, outside of being one of the most successful gaming franchises ever, has also enjoyed a run on the big screen with six movies over the course of 15 years grossing $1.2 billion at the box office. But the heart of this franchise has always been the video games. Even though the game was announced during Sony's presentation at E3, this won't be a PlayStation exclusive. The title will be available for Xbox One and PC as well. Be sure to check out the trailers for the Resident Evil 2 remake, courtesy of the Playstation YouTube channel, for yourself below.