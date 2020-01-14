Capcom has revealed a brand new trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake. More than 20 years after the fact, the iconic video game studio is reimagining the classic title for the modern age. This comes hot on the heels of last year's Resident Evil 2 remake, which was received quite well. This new trailer focuses on the game's big bad, Nemesis, and he looks like he's going to be a formidable obstacle to overcome for gamers later this year.

The Resident Evil trailer kicks off with Jill Valentine coming face-to-face with Nemesis in a burning building. He proceeds to give our hero quite the butt kicking before someone comes to the rescue. We then get a shot of the villain engulfed in flames, which shows off the updated design in great detail. The rest of the trailer focuses a bit on the story and a lot on the gameplay. We see some of the various threats that players must deal with, but this is largely about Nemesis and the various encounters Jill will have with him over the course of the game. Largely, it looks faithful to the original, but with a pretty impressive top-to-bottom overhaul that is befitting modern gaming.

A previous video game trailer was revealed in December. That particular trailer was a bit more expansive, but it didn't have as much actual gameplay footage. All of the footage so far looks rather impressive and should please fans who are eager to relieve this particular nightmarish chapter in the classic zombie series.

Much like Resident Evil 2, the game is set in Raccoon City which is overrun by a whole new kind of biological threat. This particular tale illustrates the outbreak and conclusion of the incident. It centers on Jill Valentine as she fights to escape her deadly pursuer, the Nemesis T-Type. Per Capcom, it "offers a new kind of survival horror which plays off the fear of being constantly and relentlessly chased." Resident Evil 3 reimagines Raccoon City as it falls into chaos after being overrun by the undead.

The original Resident Evil was released in 1996 and went on to spawn one of the most successful video game franchises in history. All told, the series has sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. The Resident Evil 3: Nemesis was released in September 1999 for the Sony PlayStation and has gone on to sell over 3.5 million copies. Given the success that the Resident Evil 2 remake enjoyed last year, it made quite a bit of sense for the company to do the same for this sequel as well.

Aside from the games, Resident Evil is also a very successful movie franchise. The series grossed more than $1.2 billion at the global box office. A reboot is currently in the works with screenwriter Greg Russo attached to pen the screenplay. Resident Evil 3 is set to arrive for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3 from Capcom. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.