The Resident Evil 3 remake arrived earlier this year and brought one of the franchise's most terrifying foes, Nemesis, to the current gaming generation. This is an unrelenting, brutal and terrifying abomination that will stop at nothing to hunt you down. Now, someone has decided to make a mod for the game that swaps out that same unholy creation for a beloved figure from the world of animation. Namely Shrek.

This is the work of Marco Flores, who released the mod recently that replaces Nemesis with the lovable yet crusty Ogre from the Shrek movies. Flores released a video that showcases what this looks like in practice and, as funny as this may sound on the surface, it's quite unnerving. The character becomes a brute force of nature, crashing through walls, resisting gunfire and can't be slowed by seemingly anything. Flores also shared a link to download the mod on Twitter. Flores had this to say about it.

"I decided to make a fun mod for RE3 Remake. This time it's everyone's favorite ogre Shrek! It's all ogre now. Replaces Stage 1 Nemesis."

Resident Evil and Shrek, as entertainment properties, couldn't be more different. Since its inception, Resident Evil, be it the games or the movies, has always been aimed at adults. It is violent, scary and rated M for mature. Shrek, on the other hand, is a PG series of animated movies that is extremely kid-friendly, yet contains a lot for adults to love as well. Perhaps the only commonalities are that both franchises have been tremendously successful, and they both contain monsters of a sort. Yet, somehow, this mod truly works.

Originally released in 1999, Resident Evil 3 was given the remake treatment by Capcom recently, following the success of the Resident Evil 2 remaster. The game sees a specialist squad of the police force known as S.T.A.R.S. dispatched to Raccoon City to investigate a series of disappearances. It is discovered that the pharmaceutical company Umbrella and their biological weapon, the T-Virus, are behind the incidents.

Jill Valentine and the other surviving S.T.A.R.S. members try to make this truth known, only to find that the police department is under Umbrella's sway. Not long after, reports of a grisly "cannibal virus" begin to surface, and vicious dogs begin roaming the streets. With the virus spreading through the town, Jill must try and survive as an extremely powerful beast has been dispatched to eliminate her.

The remake was met with a great deal of praise from critics upon arrival. As for Shrek, the franchise has been dormant for a decade. There has been some talk of possibly doing a fifth movie at some point. Currently, Puss In Boots 2 is in development following the release of 2011's successful spin-off. Be sure to check out the mod in action from Marco Flores' YouTube channel.

