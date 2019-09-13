Stuntwoman Olivia Jackson is suing the producers of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter after suffering major, gruesome injuries in an on-set accident during production in September 2015. Jackson was serving as Milla Jovovich's stunt double on the most recent entry in the successful franchise at the time. The incident was so severe that Jackson's left arm had to be amputated.

According to a new report, Olivia Jackson is now suing Bolt Pictures, producers Tannhauser Gate and Jeremy Bolt, as well as director Paul W.S. Anderson for breach of contract. Per a claim that was recently filed, Jackson was led to believe any injuries she sustained during filming would be fully covered. However, the payout was only $33,000. The injuries have made it so Jackson will no longer be able to work as a stunt performer again, per the claim.

Warning: the following details of the incident are graphic. Olivia Jackson was asked to film a fight scene. However, at the last minute, she was then asked to film a complex motorcycle stunt in poor weather conditions. Jackson was to speed toward a camera positioned on a crane, which was to be lifted out of the way before she reached it. The operator didn't lift the crane in time, per the complaint. Jackson then smashed into it. Here's what resulted, as stated in the filing.

"As a result, the camera smashed into Plaintiff, slicing through the bone of her forearm and tearing the flesh off her cheek, leaving her teeth exposed. The blow was so forceful that it twisted Plaintiff's shoulder blade backward, ripping-out five nerves connected into her spinal column at the root. Among other catastrophic injuries, which are too numerous to even summarize here, Plaintiff's left arm had to be amputated and cerebral spinal fluid seeped from an opening created by the nerves tearing from her spinal column. Plaintiff then had to be placed into a coma while doctors performed life-saving surgery."

There is no word at this time in regards to how much Olivia Jackson is seeking. The report further states that Jackson wouldn't have taken the job had she known there would be no liability insurance coverage for her injury claim. In part, because she had already booked a job on Wonder Woman.

"Had such facts been known to Plaintiff, she never would have agreed to perform The Final Chapter, or alternatively, would have secured additional insurance on her own. She had already secured the role of stunt double for a leading cast member in Wonder Woman, and didn't need the work."

This is just one of many similar stunt person injuries in recent years. Joe Watts was recently injured very seriously on the set of Fast & Furious 9. Other incidents include Warren Appleby, a veteran special effects coordinator, who died in July on the set of Titans, as well as stuntman John Bernecker, who passed away while filming The Walking Dead in 2017. There's also Joi "SJ" Harris, who died while performing a stunt on the set of Deadpool 2.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter grossed $312 million globally, and the franchise has earned more than $1.2 billion overall. Olivia Jackson says the producers were "elevating financial considerations over safety." Milla Jovovich hasn't responded publicly to the claim as of this writing, nor have the producers. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.