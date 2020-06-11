After months of rumors and hearsay, Resident Evil 8 has finally been confirmed and it's coming to the PlayStation 5 next year. The game was officially announced by Capcom and Sony during the big PS5 reveal event. Officially titled Resident Evil Village, a trailer has been released that showcases the next chapter in the long-running survival horror video game series.

The trailer reveals a setting quite unlike what we've seen in previous entries in the Resident Evil franchise. The setting, as the title implies, is in a remote village, far removed from the confines of Raccoon City or the Spencer Mansion. The whole thing opens up with a rather unsettling tale before the meat of the story kicks in. Lots of action, snow-covered landscapes and one particularly imposing beast towards the end of the footage.

Resident Evil 8 takes place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, which saw Ethan Winters travel to Louisiana in search of his missing wife, Mia. We pick up with the couple living happily together and putting their shared nightmares from Baker's plantation house behind them. PlayStation released a description of the game's story, which reads as follows.

"Finally able to move on from those horrifying events, Ethan's world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris's shocking actions... and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village. Unlike the cramped corridors of the Baker mansion in Resident Evil 7, the fear of dark corners has been replaced with the anxiety of the unknown as Ethan searches for answers within decrepit buildings among snow-covered trees."

Another important reveal made by Sony and Capcom is that this entry will be returning to the first-person perspective. Most of the games in the series utilized a third-person POV during gameplay, with Biohazard serving as a departure. Capcom seemed to feel that went over well enough to keep that going in the sequel.

This comes at an interesting time for the franchise overall. A live-action series based on the video games is in the works and is said to be heading to Netflix. A reboot of the movies is also in the works, with Mortal Kombat screenwriter Greg Russo set to pen the new take on the franchise. Now fans have a new game to look forward to in the not-too-distant future as well.

It has yet to be revealed if the game will also make its way to Xbox and/or PC but that seems highly likely. The Nintendo Switch seems like a bit of a long shot though. As for a release date, Resident Evil Village is set to be released sometime in 2021 but no firm date has been revealed as of yet. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the PlayStation YouTube channel for yourself.