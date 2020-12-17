The Resident Evil movie series is getting rebooted with an all-new story, but original star Milla Jovovich is still open for one day returning to the franchise. Starting in 2002, Jovovich played Alice in the Resident Evil movies, which was written and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. An original character not featured in the video games, Alice would return for six sequels with Jovovich consistently playing the role, culminating in 2017's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Alice's story might be over, but we may not have seen the last of Milla Jovovich in the franchise. Speaking with ComicBook.com about her role as Alice and the future of the franchise, Jovovich admits that she'd be up for getting involved in Resident Evil again at some point in the future if the opportunity ever comes along. Here's what she told the outlet.

"Resident Evil is such a huge part of my life, on so many different levels. I was such a big fan of the game. That's what made me want to be in the movie to begin with. So, I would always love to go back to the Resident Evil universe. I think it's such a fun place to be in, and it's such a great reality. And, listen, I spent half of my career in that world. I would love to be a part of it again. I know whoever is doing it is going to have an amazing time on it, because it's a really fun world to be a part of."

The Resident Evil movies were not without their criticism, as many fans of the original games have voiced displeasure over the creative liberties taken by Anderson. Still, the movies have proven to be a big draw at the box office, raking in over $1.2 billion over the course of the series. This distinction makes the franchise the highest-grossing movie series based on a video game. Although Anderson and Jovovich found a stopping point for their original story in The Final Chapter, it wasn't surprising to see the franchise move ahead with new iterations.

It has since been reported that multiple new projects based on the Resident Evil franchise are currently in the works. That includes a Resident Evil reboot movie that appears to be more closely inspired by the video game, utilizing an ensemble cast that includes Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, and Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield. Additionally, a live-action series following Albert Wesker's kids is also in the works at Netflix along with an anime series adaptation.

As for Jovovich, she already has her next big role lined up, and like Resident Evil, it's also based on a popular video game. She'll be starring in Monster Hunter, which was also written and directed by Anderson. Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman also star. The movie will be released in the United States on Dec. 18, 2020. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.