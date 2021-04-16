The President is in danger from the oncoming zombie hoard in the latest trailer from Netflix's upcoming Resident Evil series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The undead have taken over the White House and it's up to Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield to save the day once again, tackling the kinds of gloomy, pitch black corridors and terrifying jump scares that fans of the franchise have come to expect.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness takes place two years after the events of Resident Evil 4, during which Leon was sent by President Graham to save his daughter, Ashley. Thus, the Netflix series picks up in 2006, following traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House's computer network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies.

Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a young boy in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire begins her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House, where she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy's drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is being directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, who has relished the opportunity to continue the story of the popular franchise. "Being involved in a work with such a long history and so many fans gave me more joy than it did pressure," explained Hasumi. "While this is a full CG anime, I strove to adjust the camerawork and lighting atmosphere to resemble the live-action filming I usually do to instill this work with a sense of realism. I hope that both fans of the Resident Evil series and non-fans alike can enjoy watching the series in one go."

Netflix's foray into the zombie-infested world of Resident Evil is just one several projects based on the horror property, with Sony's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City once again making the jump to live action. The reboot will take the franchise back to its roots, taking audiences back to 1998 and revealing the secrets of the Spencer Mansion and the titular Raccoon City. Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland, leaving a great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever changed and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness releases worldwide in July 2021, only on Netflix, while Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to be theatrically released on November 24, 2021.