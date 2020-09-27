Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield will reunite on Netflix for the upcoming CGI episodic series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and a teaser trailer has been made available online. The series was also officially announced at Tokyo Games Show 2020 by executive producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi for the event's Capcom TGS Live 2020 stream. Giving fans a good first look at the series, the teaser trailer shows both fan favorite characters as they'll appear on the show, and you can take a look at it for yourself below.

Netflix has not offered any details about the plot of Infinite Darkness, but as we can see in the trailer, Leon and Claire will return. The former is now wearing a suit, looking much more sharp than ever before, while the latter is sporting a red jacket similar to what she wore in Resident Evil 2. There seems to be evidence of yet another outbreak uncovered by Claire as she finds her way through the darkness, but the setting of the story is still unclear. Leon can also be seen taking out a zombie to save another survivor in the teaser, proving that his aim is also still on point.

Longtime Resident Evil fans may know that this is the latest of several animated projects to star Leon and Claire in new adventures following the events of Resident Evil 2. They first appeared in Resident Evil: Degeneration in 2008, featuring their actual video game voice actors, Paul Mercier and Alyson Court, providing the voices. The 2011 sequel, Resident Evil: Damnation, brought back Leon as the lead protagonist, though this time without Claire. Another sequel, Resident Evil: Vendetta, was released in 2017, serving as the third CG-animated movie to feature Leon Kennedy as a main character. Once again, Claire was absent, but her brother Chris Redfield was featured prominently.

This new animated series is unconnected to the live-action Resident Evil TV show that's also in the works at Netflix. Last month, new details were revealed about that series, which will be set in two separate timelines. The show follows Albert Wesker's kids when they move to New Raccoon City, but "the secret they uncover might just be the end of everything." The show will also have no connection to the six-movie horror series starring Milla Jovovich, which concluded in 2016 with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

Fans who prefer the video games also have something to look forward to, the next installment in the series, Resident Evil Village, is slated for a 2021 release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game serves as a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which was praised by fans for taking the series back to its survival horror roots. Xbox One players who have yet to play the game can check it out for free now on Xbox Game Pass.

Netflix didn't reveal the release date for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, only noting that the series is due to arrive on the streaming service in 2021. The trailer for Infinite Darkness comes to us from Netflix on YouTube.