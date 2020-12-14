The Resident Evil Reboot movie reboot will be here in fall 2021. That is, assuming everything goes according to plan. Constantine Film is currently in production on a new movie based on the iconic Capcom video game franchise. But, as 2020 has made clear, plans for theatrical releases are not exactly set in stone, given all the uncertainty the industry is contending with. That having been said, the studio has revealed a September 2021 release date.

Constantine Film recently updated its website. Specifically, the page for Resident Evil. A September 9, 2021 release date is now attached to the release. The good news here is that the landscape for theatrical distribution could look better nine months from now. Granted, chains like AMC are in financial trouble now and it's hard to know if they will be able to hold out until then. But at the very least, it is conceivable that it will be safer to hold gatherings in public by then. At the very least, this gives us a rough timeline for when we can expect to see the T-Virus and Raccoon City on the big screen once again.

Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Strangers: Prey at Night) is directing the reboot. The movie will take place in 1998 and will trace the origins of the T-Virus and its deadly effects on the world. Set photos that have shown up thus far have confirmed some major locations, such as the Spencer Mansion and the Raccoon City Orphanage. The cast includes Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough as William Birkin, with Donal Logue as Chief Irons. Chad Rock and Lily Gao are also part of the ensemble but their roles have yet to be revealed.

This is far from the first time that the video games have been adapted for the screen. Milla Jovovich starred in a series of Resident Evil movies that kicked off in 2002. Though not typically revered by critics, the movies did quite well at the box office, ultimately earning $1.2 billion at the global box office. It remains the highest-grossing video game movie franchise in history. The most recent entry, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, was released in 2017. Several animated movies have also been produced, including 2008's Resident Evil: Degeneration.

Several other projects based on the games are in development as well. Netflix is currently working on a live-action series, though there is no word yet on when it will debut. The streaming service also has an animated series on the way titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. For the moment, it seems the movie will exist in its own universe and won't be connected to the projects that Netflix is working on. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us directly from Constantine Film.