Robbie Amell, who will be playing video game fan favorite Chris Redfield, confirmed that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is undergoing reshoots. This happed during a Twitch stream when Amell noticed a follower with Redfield in his username. Although Robbie Amell didn't elaborate further, he appeared to be comfortable revealing this information, which could imply that the reshoots are not very significant.

"I'm actually back in Toronto for Resident Evil reshoots, so I'm back in Chris Redfield mode."

Sony Pictures' upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is the live action adaptation of the best selling Resident Evil video game series. The film will be based on the original PlayStation game released in 1996. It will also serve as a reboot of Paul W.S. Anderson's commercially successful Resident Evil film series.

Reshoots are fairly common while making big budget films but Hollywood's track record has mostly been hit and miss. In the last few years most movies which went into reshoots close to the release date ended up being in bad graces of fans and critics alike (WW84, Justice League). Although there are some movies like Sonic the hedgehog and Godzilla vs Kong that benefitted vastly from reshoots. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City finished filming about 5 months ago and was tentatively scheduled for release in September 2021 but has now been delayed to November. It is unclear whether Sony took this step due to the reshoots or Covid-19.

Covid-19 could also be a factor in the reshoots, as this film was shot entirely during lockdown period in Canada from October, 2020 to December, 2020. The filmmakers may have missed out on shooting some scenes due to Covid restrictions. Due to past misfortunes of Hollywood every time fans hear about a movie going for reshoots they assume the worst. Maybe it is a matter of concern but we won't find out till the movie releases so lets hope for the best.

The original Resident Evil Movies starring Milla Jovovich were badly received by both fans and critics and yet they managed to be successful at the box office. One can only imagine how successful they would have been had the filmmakers decided to stay true to the source material. But it looks like the upcoming reboot is hoping to change that. The film will be set in 1998 and focus on the Spencer Mansion and Racoon City.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is helmed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Strangers: Prey at Night). Also in the film are Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker and Neal McDonough as William Birkin. Since the movie releases this November a trailer will probably be out soon. So lets put assumptions to rest and wait till the film releases. Hopefully it will be better than its predecessors. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be theatrically released in the United States on November 24, 2021. This news was originally reported on Twitch via Bloody Disgusting. IN the meantime you can check out these awesome fan posters from @andrewv_m on Twitter.