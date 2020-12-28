The Resident Evil Reboot has officially finished filming and Sony Pictures have shared a final set photo to commemorate the occasion. The studio managed to make relatively quick work of it as filming kicked off in early November. That's not a bad time frame for a franchise blockbuster even under ideal circumstances. But this year has presented the industry with the opposite of ideal circumstances. Even so, this movie is in the can ahead of its expected 2021 release.

That’s a wrap in Raccoon City. 🎬

diREcted by Johannes Roberts pic.twitter.com/q5mmQxjFQo — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 28, 2020

The image was revealed by Sony via its official social media channels. The studio shared the final set photo, which features a clapboard and an old TV with static on the screen. Not a ton is revealed by the image itself but it does nod to the 90s setting, which had been previously confirmed. Applied Arts FX Studio also recently shared art revealing a game-accurate zombie design as filming wrapped. The image was shared with the following caption.

"That's a wrap in Raccoon City. diREcted by Johannes Roberts."

As the caption states, Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) is in the director's chair for the reboot. Aside from the 90s setting, 1998 specifically, it has also been revealed that the movie will be an origin story taking place in Raccoon City. Set photos have confirmed familiar locations from the games, such as the Spencer Mansion. The ensemble includes Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (The Babysitter)) as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin. Donal Logue (Gotham) is also on board as Chief Irons.

This will be the first time the big screen series has been rebooted since the original Resident Evil movie hit theaters in 2002. That version of the franchise lasted 15 years, with the final entry Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, hitting theaters in 2017. It is the most successful video game movie franchise in history, having earned more than $1.2 billion at the global box office. While Milla Jovovich isn't expected to return, the actress recently said that she would be quite open to reprising her role in the future, should the opportunity arise.

Resident Evil started life as a video game released by Capcom in 1996. The zombie survival game turned out to be a huge hit, spawning a series of sequels and spin-offs that are still going strong to this day. More than 105 million copies of the various games have been sold. Aside from the movie, Netflix is also currently working on a live-action series based on the video games. It appears not to be connected to the movie at this time. Netflix, additionally, has an animated series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on the way as well. The Resident Evil reboot is currently expected to arrive on September 9, 2021. Be sure to check out the set photo for yourself from the Sony Pictures Twitter account.