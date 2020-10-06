The Resident Evil Reboot has found its cast. Not only that but Constantine Film will be taking the action back to the '90s with the new entry, as it has been confirmed that the plot will take place in 1998 and will be set in Raccoon City. It is said to be an origin story that will be faithful to the original games. It will also include a number of iconic characters from the Capcom Video game series, such as Claire and Chris Redfield.

The cast includes Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (Upload) as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) as William Birkin. Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Strangers: Prey at Night) is set to direct. Roberts had this to say in a statement.

"With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and creates the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time, telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feel both relatable and relevant to today's audiences."

Netflix is also currently working on a live-action Resident Evil TV series. It is unclear if the projects are connected in any way. Robert Kulzer, who produced the original incarnation of the franchise, is returning, with James Harris and Hartley Gorenstein producing as well. Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadida are on board as executive producers. Alex Westmore and Colin Scully are overseeing the project for Constantine Film. Kulzer had this to say.

"After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City."

Capcom's original video game was released in 1996, so this will put the reboot squarely in that same timeline. This will also help to differentiate it from the previous iteration, which starred Milla Jovovich and grossed more than $1.2 billion at the global box office. It remains the highest-grossing video game movie franchise in history, which explains why the studio is eager to get a reboot going. Greg Russo, who penned the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, penned an early version of the screenplay. Johannes Roberts is also credited as a writer.

Aside from the Resident Evil live-action Show, Netflix recently revealed a trailer for an animated series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which is set to arrive next year. Meanwhile, the video games are still going strong, with Resident Evil 8 announced earlier this year. There is no word yet on when the reboot will begin filming, nor has a release date been set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.