Applied Arts FX Studio, the special makeup effects team working on the upcoming Resident Evil reboot, have shared an image from behind the scenes that demonstrates how committed the production is to making this movie with the fans in mind. Showing off a t-shirt that was given out to the production team upon completion, the image gives us our first glimpse at one of the countless undead that will torment our heroes.

" That's a wrap on Resident Evil, and what a fun RE inspired shirt the production handed out to everyone. A tough shoot, almost entirely on location, during [these] times, and generally about 17-18 hour days on set for our team, but we managed to pull together some cool work. Huge thanks to the entire team who contributed. @damalto @neilmorrill451 @nomad11 @michaelalucard @hunter_fx @the_whitneyb @markwotton as well as Kayla Dobilas, Kyra Hope, Corinne de Berry @adrianmakesfaces @malloryreeveswigs @biancaappicemakeup @kelly.spfx @cfrostwicks @christianurdapilleta Allan Cooke, @emmaleeartistry Katherina Illescas, Paul Hopkins @pauljonesfx @alexandraangermufx @monica__pavez @sarah.blostein @allvisualfx @lukariot Sorry if I missed anyone. Also, many thanks to the Makeup Department who we often worked hand in hand with. @sweeneydewdew @stephpring.fx @josephhindsmakeup Also, one more shout out to @fourthsealstudios for help with some last minute custom eyes. You guys rock!! More next year when permitted... now, vacation. Happy Holidays everyone."

The image clearly shows that Resident Evil will harken back to the classic zombie design, with many fans believing that the production team have gotten so specific that the image depicts the famous head-turner zombie from the very first Resident Evil video game.

Sony Pictures' Resident Evil will act as a reboot to the already established movie series, which starred Milla Jovovich and is very loosely based on the popular video game series of the same name. The reboot will take us back to the glory days of 1998 and divulge the secrets of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. Resident Evil will also reportedly serve as something of an origin story to the first game in the series and include elements from both the first and second games.

The cast was recently announced and includes Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (The Duff) as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough (Sonic the Hedgehog) as William Birkin.

Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Strangers: Prey at Night) is set to helm the Resident Evil reboot from a script by Greg Russo. Horror movie maestro James Wan of the Insidious and The Conjuring franchises is on board to produce.

"With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and creates the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time, telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feel both relatable and relevant to today's audiences," Roberts recently said in a statement.

The reboot is far from the only project based on the Resident Evil property that is currently being developed. Netflix is working on a live-action series and an animated series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. Whether these projects will all ultimately be linked together, or whether the reboot will stand alone, is unknown at this time.

Resident Evil is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 9, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Arts FX Studio's official Instagram account.