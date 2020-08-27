Netflix has confirmed that a live-action series adaptation of Resident Evil is in the works, providing some plot details about the upcoming show. Previously adapted into a successful six-movie series by filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson, Resident Evil has its roots in video games as one of Capcom's most popular franchises. Word of a new reboot series for Netflix has been floating around for a while, but now the streamer has revealed that the show will follow two Weskers over the course of two separate timelines.

According to the official synopsis, the first timeline will introduce 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker when they move to "New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world."

Meanwhile, a second timeline, set over a decade into the future, follows an older Jade in a world where "there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters - people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past - about her sister, her father and herself - continue to haunt her."

Netflix's Resident Evil will consist of eight hour-long episodes for its freshman season. The series was written by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), and executive producer Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) will direct the first two episodes. Constantin Film, the studio behind the highly successful movie series, will also develop the Netflix series.

"Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," Dabb said in a statement. "I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

Raccoon City was totally destroyed in Resident Evil 3, so having the Weskers move to a place called New Raccoon City could be a reference to that catastrophic event. Jade and Billie are also both completely original characters, having never been mentioned in any of the Resident Evil video games. However, fans will certainly recognize their last name, as Albert Wesker has been a prominent villain in the series since the original title released in 1996. It's not clear from the synopsis if Albert will make it into the Netflix series as well, though it would seem likely, given his relationship to the lead characters. It's certainly possible that other characters from the games could be featured as well.

In a tweet, Netflix further teased the upcoming series by posting a photo of the cover page for the first episode's script. "When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom's legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix," the tweet reads. You can take a look at it below. This news comes to us from Polygon.

