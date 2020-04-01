Yet another major project has been hit hard by the production shutdown that is plaguing Hollywood right now. Somewhat quietly, Constantine Film has been working on a Resident Evil show for Netflix, which was set to begin filming this summer. Unfortunately, for the time being, the adaptation of the wildly popular Capcom video game series is being left in limbo for an indefinite period of time.

According to a new report, nearly all of Constantine Film's projects have been shut down around the world, which includes Resident Evil. We first learned that the zombie-filled game was getting the small screen treatment last year. While updates have been few and far between, things were about to ramp up in a big way, with filming beginning in the coming months. Sadly, it could be a little longer before we see what Netflix has in store for us with this one. Head of Constantine Film, Martin Moszkowicz, had this to say.

"Our offices are pretty much closed with very, very few people working who are not necessary, so, accounting, basically... We had to shut down over 30 shows all together, mainly stuff done in Germany, and in Czech Republic and Romania."

Based on what we had heard previously, pre-production was set to begin in April on the show, with the first episode set to consist of eight episodes. Filming was set to commence through October, which indicated we could be seeing the Resident Evil series debut sometime in mid-to-late 2021. Depending on how long the shutdown lasts, at the very least the show could be pushed to 2022. Though, it's not quite time to hit the panic button just yet.

Resident Evil, outside of the games, enjoyed a healthy life as a movie franchise. To date, across seven entries, the series grossed $1.2 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing video game movie franchise ever. Interestingly enough, Constantine Film is also looking to produce a big screen reboot as well. It's unclear at this time if the Netflix series and the planned movie would exist in the same universe, but that would seem to make the most sense. Perhaps a situation where they could be viewed independently, but best viewed as a total package.

Originally launched in 1996, Resident Evil has proved to be an enduring staple of the video game industry. Across its various titles, which recently have included remasters of games like Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, the series has sold more than 95 million copies worldwide, becoming Capcom's best-selling video game series. Given that Hollywood has truly started to crack the code on video game adaptations, both critically and commercially, now may be the perfect time to revive Raccoon City and the T-Virus for modern audiences. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.