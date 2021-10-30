A pair of new Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City clips put the spotlight on the Redfield siblings, with director Johannes Roberts introducing the two protagonists, Claire and Chris Redfield, to general audiences and explaining how they fit into the horror movie plot. First up is Claire, played by Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star Kaya Scodelario, who is one of the first to notice that something is afoot in Raccoon City.

"In our story, Claire Redfield is a runaway from Raccoon City," Roberts reveals in the clip. "She has run away because she feels something is very wrong there. Now, she's coming back to tell her brother some important information."

The second and final clip treats us to some new footage of Claire's brother Chris, played in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City by The DUFF and The Flash star Robbie Amell, who must step up to become the hero that Claire, and the rest of the world, needs right now.

"Chris Redfield is a small-town hero," director Roberts said of Amell's character. "Now, he's part of the Raccoon City Police Force. Chris has to become more than just a small-town hero; he has to become this action hero." As well as revealing Chris Redfield's role in proceedings, actor Robbie Amell echoes the oft-repeated sentiment that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will be a faithful adaptation, and even recreates several sequences from the video game almost exactly.

Coming courtesy of Sony Pictures, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will take audiences back to the beginning, re-introducing the origin of the undead and the terrifying world of the hugely popular video game. The story will drop audiences into the once booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland...with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever...changed...and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

The Resident Evil reboot is written and directed by Johannes Roberts, and has amassed an ensemble cast of up-and-coming talent alongside Kaya Scodelario and Robbie Amell including Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) and Neal McDonough (Sonic the Hedgehog), and is set to feature several recognizable characters from the video game series including Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Albert Wesker, and Leon S. Kennedy.

Unlike the Resident Evil live-action adaptations of the past, director Johannes Roberts has assured fans that this iteration will be a lot more familiar. "Welcome to Raccoon City is a very faithful adaptation of the Resident Evil game," he said. "This is where it all started. This is an origin story where we meet all the iconic characters from the games. Every frame has details to the game from the burger the trucker's eating to the actual truck design. We built the mansion and police station to the spec of the game. This is a horror movie created with love of the game."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 24, 2021.