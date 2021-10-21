Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City director Johannes Roberts has assured fans that his upcoming adaptation of the popular video game will be "faithful," with a pair of new posters giving us a detailed look at the core cast of familiar characters. Beginning with the latter, the newly released promos offer a good look at the likes of Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, and Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker among others.

As for the contents of the movie itself, director Johannes Roberts has offered some insight into his approach to bringing the horror property to the big screen. Adapted from the stories from the first and second of Capcom's beloved video game series, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will serve as a reboot of the Resident Evil movie series.

Hear what makes #ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity writer/director, Johannes Roberts, so passionate about adapting the games for the big screen. ????‍♂️ ???? ????

Exclusively in movie theaters November 24. pic.twitter.com/YXYbKvXyyz — Resident Evil (@ResidentEvil) October 19, 2021

"Welcome to Raccoon City is avery faithful adaptation of the Resident Evil game," he says. "This is where it all started. This is an origin story where we meet all the iconic characters from the games. Every frame has details to the game from the burger the trucker's eating to the actual truck design. We built the mansion and police station to the spec of the game. This is a horror movie created with love of the game."

Check out the International Poster for #ResidentEvil: WelcomeToRaccoonCity pic.twitter.com/DVh5za7J2u — Chad Rook (@ChadRook) October 19, 2021

From the footage shown of the movie so far, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City certainly looks to be harking back to the untamed horror that has made the video game such a must-have for so many years. This is far from the first time that the filmmaker has assured fans of the movie's faithful atmosphere saying earlier this year, "The big thing for me in this film is the tone. What I loved about the games was that they were just scary, and that's a lot of what I wanted, that atmosphere. It's raining constantly, it's dark, it's scary, Raccoon City is a rotten character." Roberts is adamant that this will be a straight-up horror movie, as opposed to the more action-oriented outings of the series' predecessors, with the movie's recent R-rating for "Strong violence and gore, and language throughout," adding a lot of weight to Roberts' words.

Coming courtesy of Sony Pictures, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will take audiences back to the beginning of the terror, and re-introduce the origin of the undead. The story will drop audiences into the once booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland...with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever...changed...and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

The Resident Evil reboot is written and directed by Johannes Roberts, and has amassed an ensemble cast of up-and-coming talent that includes Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Robbie Amell (The Duff, Code 8), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) and Neal McDonough (Sonic the Hedgehog), and is set to feature several recognizable characters from the video game series including Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Albert Wesker, and Leon S. Kennedy.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 24, 2021.