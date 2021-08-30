First look photos for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City have been revealed, giving fans their first look at the new incarnations of fan favorite characters from the games. In development at Screen Gems for a November release, Welcome to Raccoon City is written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night). It serves as a reboot of the movie series with no connection to the prior installments from Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich.

With Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, Johannes is taking the series back to its roots. Several characters from the original video games will be brought in for a movie that's much more faithful to the source material. With three first look photos, which were first published exclusively at IGN, this becomes much more evident. We can see several familiar characters looking very similar to how they've appeared in Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2, and you can take a look for yourself below.

First look at Resident Evil : Welcome To Raccoon City, an upcoming movie based on RE1+2



In one image, clearly inspired by the Resident Evil 2 video game remake, Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) and Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) stand in a corridor with weapons in hand, prepared to take on creatures infected with the T-virus. In the video game lore, Leon arrives in Raccoon City to start his first day on the RPD just as a viral outbreak ravages the city. He is joined by Claire who's also come to town in search of her brother.

Another photo shows off four more characters, all of whom were featured in the original video game. It gives us a look at Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Brad Vickers (Nathan Dales), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), and Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell). Jill is missing her signature beret and Wesker's sunglasses are nowhere to be seen, but other than that, it pretty much looks like the still comes straight from the game.

Another photo gives us a peek at a memorable villain from the Resident Evil remake, Lisa Trevor (Marina Mazepa). After she was subjected to cruel experimentations by Umbrella for years, Lisa has transformed into a dangerous monstrosity hidden away deep in the Spencer Mansion. Johannes Roberts is definitely paying close attention to detail with Lisa looking identical to her video game counterpart.

Via Sony Pictures Releasing, the official synopsis for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City reads: "Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland... with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever... changed... and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

Along with the aforementioned cast members and characters, the movie also stars Lily Gao as Ada Wong, Neal McDonough as William Birkin, Donal Logue as Chief Brian Irons, and Chad Rook as Richard Aiken. It's a thorough blend of characters from the first two video games of the series, suggesting the plot of the movie will feature elements inspired by both games. Sony Pictures Releasing will release Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on Nov. 24, 2021. The first look photos were first published by IGN.