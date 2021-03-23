A new teaser image for Sony's Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has now been released, featuring the kind of street sign that would have you turning around and going back the way you came. Welcoming visitors to the titular Racoon City, the sign compels you to "enjoy your stay" in that cheekily ironic way that only horror movies can. Creepily lit by overhead lights and covered in rust, you shouldn't need any more hints that entering Racoon City will not bode well for you.

" Enjoy your stay. @ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity is only in theaters September 3."

Sony Pictures' Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which was revealed as the official title by Screen Gems, will act as a complete refresh of the Resident Evil movie series. While it was believed that the movie would have ties to the already established franchise, which starred Milla Jovovich, this is not the case, with director Johannes Roberts recently saying, "Obviously, there is the Resident Evil [film] franchise and this movie doesn't have anything to do with that. It's a whole separate origin story based in the roots of the [video game series] and the world of horror... We're not [making a remake]. We're going in a completely different [direction]."

The reboot will instead take us back to the glory days of the late 90s, 1998 to be exact, and divulge the secrets of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will also reportedly serve as something of an origin story to the first game in the series and include elements from both the first and second games.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will feature an ensemble cast playing characters that should be familiar to fans of the video game franchise. The cast includes the likes of Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (The Duff) as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough (Sonic the Hedgehog) as William Birkin.

47 Meters Down and Strangers: Prey at Night director Johannes Roberts is set to helm the Resident Evil reboot from a script by Greg Russo. "With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two video games and creates the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time, telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feel both relatable and relevant to today's audiences," Roberts said about his approach to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

There is clearly an appetite for more adventures set in the world of Resident Evil, with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City far from the only project based on the property that is currently being developed. Alongside the upcoming reboot, Netflix is working on both a live-action series and an animated series, which will be titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 3, 2021 by Sony Pictures Releasing. This comes to us courtesy of Sony Pictures' official Twitter account.