Sony has put out a new trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City ahead of its debut in theaters this month. Freshly rebooting the series after Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich concluded their run of Resident Evil movies, Johannes Roberts has fallen back upon the original source material for inspiration. The new "Nightmare Trailer," which you can check out below, provides another sneak peek at the movie which will see an Umbrella-manufactured virus ravaging Raccoon City.

The official synopsis for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City reads, "Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland...with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

Johannes Roberts wrote and directed Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. It is produced by Robert Kulzer, James Harris, and Hartley Gorenstein. Martin Moszkowicz, Victor Hadida, Jeremy Bolt, and Paul W.S. Anderson executive produced. In an interview, via NewsDio, Roberts spoke about the decision to do something more faithful to the video games and totally different from the prior Resident Evil franchise movies.

"I loved the first movie so much," Roberts said. "I think it was really great. The character Milla created for this movie was iconic. But the first movie was different from other Resident Evil movies. It did not have the horror that other Resident Evil movies had. I wanted to see what is like in the game. I think other people wanted to do that too, so we made the movie with them in mind. We worked hard with Capcom to make this happen, and they helped us by giving us blueprints of iconic places in the game. We have the same art on the walls of our mansion. Capcom saw this for the first time yesterday and was so happy and excited."

Making the new movie more like the games meant including several fan favorites from the first two Resident Evil game installments right from the start. This means introducing its cast that includes Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Avan Jogia as Leon Kennedy, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Donal Logue as Cheif Brian Irons, Neal McDonough as William Birkin, and Lily Gao as Ada Wong.

The trailers make it very evident that this new movie will look a lot like those video games as well. Many Easter eggs and references are there for the fans to spot, and we can presume there will be so much more in the full movie. Should the release do well enough for Sony to order a sequel, Johannes Roberts has also suggested that elements of the popular game Resident Evil 4 could be worked into the potential movie.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is rated R for strong violence and gore, and language throughout. It is scheduled to release exclusively in movie theaters on Nov. 24, 2021.