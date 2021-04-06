The official synopsis for the upcoming Resident Evil reboot, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, has now been released, and offers a lot more details as to what audiences can expect from Sony's highly anticipated video game adaptation. Recently delayed from a September release to November 24, the more in-depth description teases the horrors that await our heroes when they make the fatal mistake of entering the titular city.

"Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland...with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, the townspeople are forever...changed...and a small group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night."

The synopsis should be familiar to fans of the popular video game series, and once again asserts that director Johannes Roberts is going back to the beginning for his reboot. "Obviously, there is the Resident Evil [film] franchise and this movie doesn't have anything to do with that," Roberts said recently. "It's a whole separate origin story based in the roots of the [video game series] and the world of horror... We're not [making a remake]. We're going in a completely different [direction]."

The filmmaker is clearly hoping to remedy some of the flaws and critical failings of the previous adaptations of Resident Evil and returning to the franchise's roots is certainly a promising way towards doing so.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will take us back to the glory days of the late 90s, 1998 to be exact, and divulge the secrets of the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. As well as featuring the zombie action and genuine terror of the games, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, will also reportedly serve as something of an origin story to the first game in the series and include elements from both the first and second games.

Along with the familiar storyline and plot elements, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will also feature an ensemble cast playing a whole host of familiar faces, including Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (The Duff) as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Jill Valentine, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) as Leon S. Kennedy and Neal McDonough (Sonic the Hedgehog) as William Birkin.

Star Tom Hopper recently assured fans of the video game that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will please the hardcore fanbase, revealing the influence that the source material has had on every element of the adaptation. "But I think from an aesthetic point of view, I think the games really influence this well," Hopper said. "It is an aesthetic that, certainly when we were shooting it, that I was like, 'Man, it feels like the game.' I'm really hoping that fans of the game take something nice away from it, that it's the game plus more. Plus, more of a depth to these characters."

So, will Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City finally break the video game adaptation curse once and for all? Audiences can see for themselves when Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is released theatrically on November 24, 2021.