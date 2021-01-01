Amidst the doom and gloom of 2020, fans of filmmaker Zack Snyder's take on the DCEU had reason to cheer, as after three years of vigorous campaigning, they were finally able to convince WarnerMedia to greenlight the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. Now, Snyder fans have made their demands bigger by asking Warner to allow the filmmaker to complete his entire DCEU filmography, by getting the hashtag #RestoretheSnyderVerse trending on Twitter.

So what is the SnyderVerse? Well, even though Snyder was the first director to work on the DCEU, it was never his intention to kickstart a franchise like the MCU. Snyder had a five-movie arc planned out that started with Man of Steel, continued with Batman v. Superman, and finished with a Justice League trilogy.

At first, the supposition was that the upcoming four-hour cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a condensed version of Snyder's originally planned Justice League trilogy. But in later interviews, the filmmaker revealed that the upcoming "Snyder Cut" will end at the moment of Darkseid's arrival on Earth, and there is still plenty of story left to tell after that.

"It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

Apart from Snyder's unfinished Justice League trilogy, the SnyderVerse also includes the solo Batman movie that Ben Affleck was set to write, direct and star in, and David's Ayer's original cut of Suicide Squad. So restoring the SnyderVerse would also mean bringing those other projects back into play. For his part, Snyder had weighed in on the possibility of a full-fledged return to the DCEU with a strong... maybe.

"Listen, I'm just gonna say this: My honest answer is I don't have any expectation that there would be more movies than this. If that happened that would be amazing, but that bridge is far away and...it is what it is. Frankly, I'm cool."

The performance of the "Snyder Cut" on HBO Max will most probably decide whether or not Warner will be willing to invest more resources in letting the SnyderVerse run its full course.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in March 2021.

Snyder's remarks about future Justice League films come from ScreenRnt.