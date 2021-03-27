As we know, Zack Snyder's Justice League, his unique vision for the DCEU. is finally here and has opened to massively positive reviews. This impossibility came true because of the viral and widespread #RestoreTheSnyderCut campaign that pushed Warner Bros. to let Snyder complete his vision. But now, fans want more- they want the AT&T-owned company to restore the SnyderVerse completely, which means allowing the filmmaker to carve out DCEU's future in his own way. While Snyder has confirmed that it is not up to him to decide the fate of the SnyderVerse, when it comes to what is canon- 2017's Justice League or the Snyder's Cut- he will "let the fans decide."

In a chat with Pop Culture Weekly with Kyle McMahon, the director spoke at length about the future of the SnyderVerse and how, despite Warner Bros. considering the theatrical cut of the Justice League canon, the real choice is of the viewers- the only one that will make any difference.

"I can hope [it continues]. It's not really my [call], it's not up to me. I took this opportunity that the fans made real for me and I wanted to honour that commitment that they had to me, and honour my family and the work that all my friends had done to complete this version of the movie. I'm really proud of it," Zack Snyder shared.

"Warners and DC Films, by all means, they're in charge of their own world, and that's what they do. They've famously said that, to them, the theatrical cut of Justice League is canon. That's what they kind of jump off of, and my little micro-universe is its own thing, and I'm pretty happy with that. I'll let the fans decide how they want to go forward."

But, in case, the SnyderVerse indeed gets the chance to be restored, won't it be too predictable given that the director has shared some very crucial plotlines from the films, like Batman's death and Superman's son becoming the new caped crusader? Snyder has detailed that all the prospective plans he has shared about Justice League 2 and 3 "don't really apply exactly to where we ended up" in his version of the Justice League.

"That was done [and] written prior to Justice League, so this would be where we'd go from here if I was [doing another movie] - which, you know, there's clearly very little chance I would ever make another movie with the DCU," Snyder said. "But if for whatever reason that happened, it would be a lot of the same elements, but probably a different storyline."

Recently, WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff cast major doubts on the future of the SnyderVerse in the DCEU when she explicitly stated that Zack Snyder's Justice League is a "completion of his trilogy." She added that they have already given "Zack the opportunity to complete his vision in a four-hour movie" and from here on, fans should be excited about the other upcoming DCEU projects.

Well, no matter WarnerBros. says, the campaign, #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, is going forward with full force and has already crossed a million tweets. Can this new fan campaign make the SnyderVerse actually happen? Only time will tell. The news comes to us via Pop Culture Weekly.