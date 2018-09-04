Suffering from hallucinations? Experiencing crazy nightmares? That all comes with the territory in the crazy dramatic thriller Retina. Today, Screen Media Films has unleashed the powerful new trailer and cool new poster for this apocalyptic pill popping adventure. And it might all make your heart stop, just a little.

You won't have to wait long to check out Retina. Screen Media Films is releasing the movie On Demand today. It will also be available on Digital HD. So get a big glass of water at the standby. This is going to be one tough pill to swallow.

Retina was director by Carlos Ferrer and stars Lindsay Goranson and Gary Swanson. It's 87 pure minutes of sweat-inducing tension as a young woman participates in a medical study. After a series of nightmares and unusual side effects, the line between dreams and reality is blurred. She finds herself on the run from those involved, desperate to uncover the truth.

Carlos Ferrer is working from his own screenplay. Ferrer is part of a new wave of Millennial filmmakers who are bringing something new to the world of genre cinema. He made his directorial debut in 2004 with the little seen mystery thriller Scallop Point, which won Best Student Feature at the Long Island Film Festival.

He went onto make a number of short films before settling on Retina as his sophomore effort. Retina has caught the attention of a lot of people, and Ferrer already has his next two projects lined up with Zoey, which is being kept under wraps for now, and another short called Sound of Obsession.

Retina is unique in that it was only working with a crew of three people, including Ferrer himself. Lindsay Goranson did her own make-up for the movie, and Carlos not only wrote and directed, but he also did the cinematography, composed the score, did the sound design and all of the VFX work.

It's quite amazing what Ferrer was able to accomplish with so little. All of that hard work is on display in the first trailer for Retina, which comes from Screen Media Films. So, if you're depressed about being back in school, or didn't realize you had something amazing to look forward to tonight after you get off work, here it is, the movie to make your Tuesday after the holiday seem worthwhile. You can also check out the very epic poster, which perhaps Ferrer also created and designed himself. Though, that's not mentioned in his bio. Those darn millennials. They can pretty much do anything. And here's the proof.