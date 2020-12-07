Josh Gad is back for another season of his YouTube series Reunited Apart, this time reuniting the cast of the comedy classic Wayne's World. Earlier this year, Gad began hosting a series of reunion videos online, bringing back the casts and crews of many iconic movies. On Monday, Gad returned with a Wayne's World cast reunion featuring lead stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, orchestrated for the benefit of the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Along with Myers and Carvey, several other figures involved in Wayne's World also appear. Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith are the first to speak to Gad in the reunion video, as the musicians appeared as themselves in Wayne's World 2. Fellow musicians Alice Cooper and Queen also appear. Tia Carrere, who played Cassandra Wong in both movies, also makes a special appearance during the Josh Gad orchestrated reunion, as does Rob Lowe, who starred in the first movie as sleazy TV producer Benjamin Kane.

Other figures who show up to speak with Gad about the Wayne's World movies are director Penelope Spheeris, executive producer Hawk Koch, and associate producers Dinah Minot and Barnaby Thompson. Gad also brings in several other cast members from the Wayne's World family, including Lara Flynn Boyle, Colleen Camp, Ione Skye, Ed O'Neill, Alice Cooper, Lee Tergesen, Mike Hagerty, and Charles Noland. Towards the end of the reunion, filmmaker and Wayne's World fan Judd Apatow also makes a surprise appearance.

Wayne's World began its life as a franchise on Saturday Night Live with a series of comedy sketches. The segments starred Mike Myers as Wane Campbell and Dana Carvey as Garth Algar, two rock music fans who host a public-access television show called Wayne's World. Due to the popularity fo the sketches, Wayne's World was turned into a movie in 1992, instantly becoming one of the comedy genre's all-time most beloved titles. To date, the movie remains the highest-grossing movie based on a Saturday Night Live sketch.

Myers and Carvey would reprise their roles as Wayne and Garth in 1993's Wayne's World 2. Although the sequel didn't reach the same heights critically and financially as its predecessor, it's a funny movie that's not without its charm, serving as a cult favorite in its own right for Wayne's World fans. At the time, it appeared that we would never see Myers and Carvey back in character to play the beloved rockers, but they'd go on to reprise the roles for special segments at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards along with SNL appearances in 2011 and 2015.

First Responder's Children's Foundation provides financial support to children of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty, along with additional benefits for families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances. The charity also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by law enforcement and firefighting organizations to benefit children or the community. You can donate to the cause at the official website for First Responders Children's Foundation. The new Reunited Apart video was posted by Josh Gad on YouTube.