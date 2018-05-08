A new Revenge trailer is here to take on male commenters who have expressed their distaste over the upcoming thriller. When Neon released the first trailer for Revenge, which centers on a female lead character who ends up on a bloody path of vengeance, many male commenters, or commentators who at least claimed to be male, voiced their distaste for the strong, feminist themes in the movie and, in general, female-driven movies. Now, Neon has released a brand new trailer featuring actual comments made about the movie.

The trailer features choice bits of footage from the movie, showcasing star Matilda Lutz (Rings) in full-on, badass revenge mode. The Revenge footage is interrupted with screenshots of actual comments from YouTube, which are, to say the least, not exactly into what this movie has to sell. "Why are women always so bad at being cool? Really?" questions one commenter. Another suggests that this is actually "Feminazi: The Movie," while another simply states that "Women belong in the kitchen." Despite these comments, the trailer is structured in such a way that it shows Lutz's character overcoming the adversity she is facing in order to get the vengeance she craves.

In Revenge, Jen (Matilda Lutz) is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend which is suddenly disrupted when his sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced hunting trip. Tension mounts in the house until the situation abruptly, and viciously, intensifies, culminating in a shocking act that leaves Jen left for dead. Unfortunately for her assailants, Jen survives and reemerges with a relentless, wrathful intent: revenge. The movie blurs the lines between revenge and survival and is described as a feminist subversion of the revenge/thriller genre.

The movie comes from first time director Coralie Fargeat. Despite the negative comments from YouTubers, Revenge looks to be doing quite well for itself. The movie had a very successful run on the festival circuit, which kicked off at the Toronto Film Festival last year. So far, the movie has been met with praise from critics, currently boasting a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with just two negative reviews to its name. While audiences have yet to vote with their wallets at the box office, it's clear that the film community seems to be embracing Revenge, even if some male commenters aren't having it.

Hollywood has been doing a lot of gender-swapping with movies in recent years and female-driven movies have become increasingly popular, given the incredible success of movies like Wonder Woman. Many audience members crave diversity in general, as evidenced by the staggering success of Black Panther and Hollywood goes where the money is. So if there's money to be made with female-driven movies that feature feminist points of view, they're going to continue to happen. Revenge, which makes its way to theaters on May 11, is not going to be the last of its kind. And anyone who's seen the original 1978 cult classic I Spit on Your Grave know it's not the first by a long shot either. Be sure to check out the new trailer for the movie featuring some of these comments, courtesy of the Neon YouTube channel, for yourself below.