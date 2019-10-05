The original Revenge of the Nerds cast is reportedly reuniting and setting up a new movie. This summer marked the 35th anniversary of the first installment hitting theaters. The original movie is considered to be an 80s classic, but the sequels that followed, including made-for-TV movies were not received very well. In addition, looking back at the 1984 movie shows a different time in Hollywood and contains some pretty controversial scenes that some may call problematic these days. However, it sounds like the gang wants to get together for a new movie.

It has been reported that Disney is behind the upcoming Revenge of the Nerds sequel. Since Disney owns Fox, this would makes sense, but is Disney really going to put out a sequel to the raunchy 1984 movie? Robert Carradine, who stars as Lewis Skolnick, is back at Disney for the Lizzie McGuire sequel series, so he may have been able to hold some meetings about a potential Nerds revival. Timothy Busfield, Larry B. Scott, Curtis Armstrong, Brian Tochi and Andrew Cassese were among that original lineup, and they could all be returning.

So far, there is no further news about the Revenge of the Nerds sequel. Most of the original cast is still alive and working today, so we could very well see the return of Ogre, Betty Childs, Stan Gable, and more. However, it seems doubtful Anthony Edwards will return if a proper sequel is made. He last showed up in Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise for a cameo and has since distanced himself from the franchise and gone on to become a huge TV star.

Revenge of the Nerds looked like a giant party, and for the most part, it really was. Ted McGinley played college football star Stan Gable and noted that the party was happening in real-life as the cameras were rolling. "They had beer and pizza and sandwiches," McGinley said. "I mean, you just don't do that on movie sets. It was just so much fun, and I thought, 'It can't be better than this!'" Larry B. Scott, who played the iconic Lemar also spoke about a decent amount of cocaine consumed on the set.

A Revenge of the Nerds sequel will probably be met with open arms, but what will it look like today? There are some problematic scenes, which could never be repeated in Hollywood today. A remake was supposed to happen in the mid 2000s, but thankfully the plug was pulled quickly. Robert Carradine and Curtis Armstrong have talked about getting the gang back together for decades now, but nothing has come of it in terms of a return to the big screen. Plus, seeing all of this happen at Disney doesn't really make a whole lot of sense. Stranger things have happened, so we'll just have to wait and see. MovieHole was the first to report on the Revenge of the Nerds sequel.