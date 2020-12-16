The Revenge of the Nerds reboot is finally moving forward, courtesy of Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane is developing a new take on the classic comedy at 20th Century Studios with identical twin comedians Keith and Kenny Lucas (22 Jump Street, Lucas Bros. Moving Co.) set to star. The Lucas brothers are also co-writing the script with Alex Rubens (Key and Peele, The Twilight Zone, Rick and Morty), and MacFarlane will produce under his Fuzzy Door Productions banner alongside Erica Higgins.

Per the report, the Seth MacFarlane reboot will not be a straight remake of the original 1984 movie, which has faced criticism in recent years its depictions of rape. The new Revenge of the Nerds is instead described as a "contemporary reimagining" that will "pontificate about today's nerd culture and what even constitutes a geek in the 21st century."

On the big screen, the Lucas brothers might be best recognized from their roles as Keith and Kenny Yang in the 2014 sequel 22 Jump Street). Kenny and Keith also created and starred as animated versions of themselves in the cartoon series Lucas Bros. Moving Co., which ran for two seasons on Fox and FXX. The comedians have also been featured in their own Netflix comedy special and have made special appearances on shows like Arrested Development and Crashing.

Directed by Jeff Kanew and written by Steve Zacharias and Jeff Buhai, Revenge of the Nerds was released in theaters in 1984. With a cast including Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards, Ted McGinley, Bernie Casey, and John Goodman, the comedy followed a group of nerds at college who decide to fight back against the bullies of the university. Shot with a low budget, the movie was a big success at the box office, and despite negative reviews from critics of the time, the movie would become a cult classic in the eyes of many fans.

The financial success of Revenge of the Nerds would spawn a movie franchise, leading to three movie sequels arriving in 1987, 1992, and 1994. In 2006, plans for a reboot first went underway with a cast that included Adam Brody, Dan Byrd, Katie Cassidy, Kristin Cavallari, and Jenna Dewan. Kyle Newman (Barely Lethal) was also set to direct with McG executive producing. The project just wasn't meant to be, as the movie was shelved after two weeks of shooting due to issues with the filming location.

Shortly after the 35th anniversary of the first movie's release last year, there were rumors reported that the original cast of the first Revenge of the Nerds were planning to reunite for a new sequel. Today's news of MacFarlane and the Lucas brothers joining the project now seems to suggest that Disney will instead take the reboot in the opposite direction, bringing in an all-new cast for what sounds like a story that has little to do with the original Revenge of the Nerds.

No release date has been revealed for the new Revenge of the Nerds and it's not clear when filming will begin. This news was first reported by Variety.