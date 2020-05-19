Happy birthday, Revenge of the Sith! The final entry in George Lucas' prequel trilogy was released in theaters 15 years ago on May 19, 2005. It capped off what some might call at worst a disappointing return to the Star Wars franchise and, at best, an uneven one. But the movie is finding a whole lot of love on Twitter from fans who have taken some time to acknowledge it on the anniversary.

#RevengeOfTheSith was trending on Twitter because of the anniversary. And while there was a period of time where the prequels received a great deal of hate, the vast majority of the tweets were filled with fondness and affection for Episode III. The official Star Wars Twitter account got in on the action by sharing some concept art of Mustafar done by Ryan Church, while asking fans to share some of their favorite moments from the movie.

"On this day in 2005, #RevengeOfTheSith was released in cinemas. What's your favorite moment from the film?"

Return of the Jedi hit theaters in 1983 and that wrapped up the story at hand. It was largely assumed that would be the last time we would see Star Wars on the big screen. Then, George Lucas decided to fulfill the promise of that "Episode IV" bit of the subtitle in A New Hope and give us a trilogy exploring how Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader. Things kicked off in 1999 with The Phantom Menace, which was followed up in 2002 by Attack of the Clones. Both movies are widely-considered to be amongst the worst entries in the history of the franchise.

Things changed in 2005, even 15 years ago. Revenge of the Sith was far and away the most critically-praised entry in the prequel trilogy, in large part thanks to the meaty story, which saw the Hayden Christensen's Anakin succumb to the Dark Side, with Ian McDiarmid's Palpatine corrupting the young Jedi. The movie also gave use Order 66, which saw the Jedi Order all but extinguished in a brutal slaughter. Plus, Ewan McGregor turned in arguably one the best performances in the trilogy as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The movie was a big financial success, grossing $848 million at the global box office. That represented a rebound from Attack of the Clones, which earned just $656 million. Though, The Phantom Menace took the crown for the prequels, earning just over $1 billion. Episode III also became very relevant to Star Wars fans again recently, as The Clone Wars animated series aired its finale, which tied in directly to the events of the movie. Feel free to check out some of the posts we've collected celebrating Revenge of the Sith from Twitter for yourself.

Happy Anniversary #RevengeoftheSith! You are still my favorite Star Wars movie and I treasure my memories working on your PR campaign. ???? pic.twitter.com/1sQjbN8ILN — Tracy Cannobbio (@Tcann13) May 19, 2020

#RevengeoftheSith was my favorite Star Wars film when it premiered. — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) May 19, 2020

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith released 15 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/8ooYftmJPw — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) May 19, 2020

Revenge of the Sith Appreciation thread: pic.twitter.com/PSgC5iaXU4 — Morgan ???? #ROTSGang (@RedMorgan_01) May 18, 2020

15 years ago anakin vibe checked the younglings #RevengeoftheSithpic.twitter.com/1vovnL21UT — sam⁵⁰¹ ✿ rots day (@darthvcders) May 19, 2020

Still feel the tears that I shed in the cinema 15 years ago ???????????? #RevengeoftheSithpic.twitter.com/tiUk79Txqm — Sara [שרה] (@SaraMR96) May 19, 2020

Happy 15th to #RevengeoftheSith and the best fight in all of Star Wars! pic.twitter.com/4mV6AulJOy — Waglington Virginia (@WaglingtonVA) May 19, 2020

15 years ago...



Star Wars: Episode III -

Revenge of the Sith

- George Lucas



May 19, 2005 (US)#StarWars#RevengeOfTheSithpic.twitter.com/Qlt6OHKa92 — MoviesMatrix???? (@MoviesMatrix) May 19, 2020

everyone thank #RevengeoftheSith for giving us the best lightsaber fight in star wars history pic.twitter.com/0psW0WOLPe — nuggets (@anakinhours) May 19, 2020

On this day in 2005, #RevengeOfTheSith was released in cinemas. What’s your favorite moment from the film? (Concept art by Ryan Church.) pic.twitter.com/kA0NU0ThHM — Star Wars (@starwars) May 19, 2020

happy 15 years since the greatest star wars movie of all time #RevengeoftheSithpic.twitter.com/lMGsH8l10B — izzy ✿ rots day (@SlTHPOES) May 19, 2020

Has it really been 15 years? #RevengeoftheSithpic.twitter.com/Sg3q9pKVuI — Luis Jorge Gonzalez (@luisjgzr) May 19, 2020

One of the great treats for me regarding #RevengeOfTheSith was that I took my parents to see it, repaying them for always supporting my love of Star Wars. When the credits started to roll at the end, my dad leaned over to me and said, "That was sensational." We all loved it. pic.twitter.com/8E6JwgL1hh — Dan and the Belmonts (@dan_brooks) May 19, 2020

One of the first movies I remember seeing in theaters. Happy 15th Anniversary #RevengeoftheSithpic.twitter.com/CatIZaYxYi — Zack Cole (@zwillc96) May 19, 2020

REVENGE OF THE SITH IS 15 YEARS OLD!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BITCH!!! pic.twitter.com/xJ2CT2ZhHt — communal washington hole (@vranaenae) May 19, 2020