In the wake of the Snyder Cut getting a release, Star Wars fans are now calling on Disney to get the alleged original cut of Revenge of the Sith out in the world. It was recently revealed that Zack Snyder's Justice League will make its way to HBO Max after more than two years of demand from hardcore DC fans. That has led to an uptick in similar calls from various fandoms, lovers of George Lucas' prequel trilogy, particularly Episode III, stepping up to the plate this time.

A petition started on Change.org by user Frazer Beitzel aims to get a four-hour cut of Revenge of the Sith released. The theatrical cut clocks in at 2 hours and 20 minutes. As of this writing, the signature has amassed 10,700 signatures and counting, with the goal set at 15,000. The petition reads as follows.

"Hello there! The original Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith (2005) cut was over four hours long, and we think that George Lucas should do the right thing and give the fans what we deserve and what is rightfully ours. We love democracy, and we hope he does too. By signing this you are letting your voices be heard. If this petition does go viral, then we will have unlimited power and if George does the right thing then he would be strong and wise and we would all be very proud of him. This whole operation is our idea and we need to ensure that it is done. We will proclaim ah, victory when we achieve our goal. May the force be with you all and have faith."

There is much to dissect with this Star Wars petition. For one, there hasn't been much in the way of confirmation that this four-hour cut of George Lucas' finale to his prequel trilogy truly exists. Most movies have some deleted scenes and this situation is no different. It's also important to note that most movies also have what is known as an assembly cut that is often much longer than what is ultimately released in theaters. Editing is a long process to refine the final product.

The other distinct difference here is that Zack Snyder left Justice League and the final product that was released did not remotely represent his vision. With Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, George Lucas was running the show. There is no reason to think the cut he released was not precisely the cut he wanted to put out at that time. So, even if this cut does exist, much of what was cut out was given the ax for good reason, in Lucas' mind.

Another thing to consider is it is Disney in control now. When George Lucas sold Lucasfilm in 2012, he gave up all creative control. So, unless Disney approaches Lucas about doing some sort of extended cut release for the prequels, this probably won't happen. In any event, those who wish to sign the petition can do so by heading over to Change.org.