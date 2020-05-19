Revenge of the Sith just obliterated Avengers: Endgame in a new poll. The poll aims to determine the ultimate summer movie. Rotten Tomatoes has been doing a massive summer movie bracket to crown the winner, with blockbusters spanning decades and various genres facing off. And, rather amazingly, George Lucas' finale to his Star Wars prequel trilogy is doing quite well.

In the first round of the bracket, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith faced off against The Matrix Reloaded. Given that the second entry in The Matrix trilogy isn't what many would call beloved, it's not all that surprising that Episode III walked away with 57 percent of the vote. In round two, things got a bit more surprising as the Star Wars flick managed to top James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which many consider to be one of the greatest sequels of all time. Yet, it lost, earning just 44 percent of the vote.

Things got extremely interesting in round three, as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was pitted against Avengers: Endgame. One might have thought this would have been easy to predict, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe epic is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time, taking in $2.8 billion at the global box office. On the flipside, Episode III took in $868 million. That's nothing to scoff at, but it's hardly in the same ballpark. Be that as it may, Endgame was demolished, earning just 19 percent of the vote. To put that into perspective, more than 540,000 people voted.

Star Wars is one of the most enduring franchises in history, but the MCU is at the absolute top of the pop culture food chain right now, with Avengers: Endgame serving as a massive event that tied up more than a decade's worth of storytelling. Not only that, but it currently holds a 90 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go against the 66 percent held by Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The results defy conventional logic. But, 15 years later, it seems fans have truly come around to this movie, which sees Anakin Skywalker complete his journey to become Darth Vader. It also might not hurt that The Clone Wars animated series just aired its series finale, which tied in heavily to what is generally considered to be the best entry in the prequel trilogy.

Currently, in the fourth round, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is beating The Dark Knight Rises with 56 percent of the vote. The other movies that remain include the entire original Star Wars trilogy, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Back to the Future and Finding Nemo. It seems that George Lucas has the magic touch, as he was responsible for all but two of the movies left, Back to the Future and Finding Nemo. Those who wish to vote can do so over at Rotten Tomatoes.