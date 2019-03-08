An old deleted scene from Revenge of the Sith where Anakin speaks droid has started to gain popularity online. Some Star Wars fans are having a hard time believing that the scene is real, which makes sense in an age where deleted scenes are practically a thing of the past. Over the years, the prequels have been looked at in a better light by a younger generation that grew up with those three installments being the first Star Wars movies that they saw.

Even the most diehard Star Wars fan can point out some rather wacky parts from the prequels. With that being said, Revenge of the Sith could have been even weirder had they left the Elevator Action deleted scene in the final cut. The scene in question revolves around Anakin and Obi-Wan and the language of droid. We learn that Obi-Wan can't yet speak the language and that Anakin is rather bad at it. However, the best part is watching his lips move and hearing droid noises come out. It almost looks fake and it's hilarious.

While it is a bit of a silly scene, it does probably point Obi-Wan in the direction to learn droid. In A New Hope, he can understand R2D2, so the scene could have served a purpose had it been left in. But it's a little on the silly side because these are powerful Jedi that we're talking about here. They should, at the very least, know how to talk to a droid before levitating rocks and using Jedi mind tricks. Whatever the case may be, the scene was left on the cutting room floor and thrown on the DVD.

A Twitter user by the name of Anakin posted the 19-second clip (the whole Elevator Antics deleted scene is 3 minutes) and says, "just found out about this deleted scene from Revenge of the Sith and I am losing my goddamn mind." Anakin wasn't the only one to find the clip to be a bit strange. Others made jokes about Anakin being more machine than man, quoting Obi-Wan to others ragging on the prequels. Others started to compare the prequels to the new trilogy and how silly they were.

Hardcore Star Wars fans have known about the Elevator Antics deleted scene for years now, but as streaming becomes the preferred way to consume content, we lose out on a lot of the cool bonus features that were offered, and still are, in a physical release. Thankfully, there is still YouTube to show us these relics from the past that will continue to confuse Star Wars fans for the years to come. You can watch the short deleted scene where Anakin speaks droid rather badly below, thanks to Anakin's Twitter account.

just found out about this deleted scene from revenge of the sith and I am losing my goddamn mind pic.twitter.com/w6QJCvvHmq — anakin. (@zilchbot) March 5, 2019

anakin be like beep ̶̡͖̪́̚͜b̷̟̮̭̑͜l̶̩͍̯̄ö̴̭̤̃ỏ̶̩̟͔p̴̙͋ — anakin. (@zilchbot) March 5, 2019

SO MANY PEOPLE ARE QUOTING THIS WITH PREQUELS HATE? WHAT'S WRONG WITH YOU. THIS IS CINEMATIC GENIUS — anakin. (@zilchbot) March 6, 2019

He's more machine now than man; twisted and evil. — ⚫🔴🍞🌹JAMES🌹🍞🔴⚫ (@Kindlejim4) March 5, 2019

Two thoughts: people who thought Disney made Star Wars “too silly”, this was George Lucas with free reign. And somehow this is more charismatic banter than either of them share in the actual movies. — Eric Robbins (@RobbinsFilms) March 6, 2019

The entire first act of ROTS is just an extended live action clone wars episode — Cory “we are doomed” Halpern (@avengervincent) March 5, 2019

Can you believe they would keep character development as important as this away from us?! — foxxy (@platonicVulpine) March 5, 2019