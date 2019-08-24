Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may be hiding a very unexpected twist. The footage shown at D23 today, which will be online this Monday, ended with Rey wearing a dark cloak while wielding a red double-bladed lightsaber like Darth Maul's from the prequel trilogy. The footage was introduced by J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and it sent the audience of 7,000 attendees into a frenzy, especially when the image of a possible Dark Side Rey showed up on screen.

For now, it's unclear if Rey will truly turn to the Dark Side in The Rise of Skywalker or if it will only be temporary. With that being said, Emperor Palpatine is back and is featured in the latest poster for the movie, which features the villain looking down at Rey and Kylo Ren as they battle. It is possible that Rey could have been swayed by the Dark Side with the return of the Emperor, who has some pretty big connections to Jakku. Will this play out on the big screen? In the D23 Rise of Skywalker footage, the Emperor can be heard saying, "it nears its end," right before the big Rey reveal.

Is it the end of the Jedi? There are so many questions revolving around The Rise of Skywalker and J.J. Abrams just added a whole lot more to an ever-growing list. While it would be a crazy twist to see Rey switch allegiances, it's highly unlikely that Abrams would put such a big reveal in a sizzle reel. Though, Emperor Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid did say the ending will shock a lot of Star Wars fans.

Related: New Rise of Skywalker Character Leak Reveals First Order Secrets?

From the beginning, J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm have been swinging for the fences with The Rise of Skywalker promotional footage. The big reveal of the Emperor in the first trailer at Star Wars Celebration was almost too much for some fans to handle. And now, Abrams is teasing something even darker, which would normally be saved for a surprise within the movie. What exactly is the director teasing here? Obviously, we won't know until Disney and Lucasfilm want us to know, but fans are going to keep on speculating anyway.

The Rise of Skywalker has its mystery as one of its greatest assets at the moment. Nobody knows what's going on, other than the cast and crew who worked on the movie. When Kevin Smith tried to get a sneak peek at a secretive piece of the set, J.J. Abrams warned against it, noting that it would blow the ending he has planned. Pairing that with what Ian McDiarmid just said today, it looks like Star Wars fans are going to be blown away. Let's just hope it can live up to the hype it has been recently generating. While we wait for the footage to hit the internet on Monday, you can check out an image of the cast at the D23 Expo below, thanks to the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account.

The cast and filmmakers of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker take the stage at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/7XH5b1JoZv — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019