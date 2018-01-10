Some of the larger issues Star Wars fans have had with the new trilogy are Rey's origins and her Force powers that seemingly came out of nowhere during the middle of J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens. Ever since Rey was introduced, her lineage has been a big topic of debate and many believed the story of her parents included in The Last Jedi would finally explain her uncanny Force powers that she was easily able to harness. Though The Last Jedi actually did not end up addressing any of these questions, a new Darth Vader comic book offers some explanations. There are SPOILERS for The Last Jedi ahead, so read at your own risk.

Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi revealed that Rey's parents were nobodies. Just drunks who ditched her on the junk planet of Jakku, having no impact on the storyline of the new trilogy at all. Many Star Wars fans expected her to be a secret Skywalker or Kenobi, but that was not the case. This big reveal led to even more anger about Rey's powerful use of the Force, spawning questions of where her abilities came from. The thought behind this idea in The Last Jedi was that the Force is something that lives inside everyone, and the ability to wield it can be harnessed by anyone, not just those of a certain bloodline.

In the new Darth Vader Issue Number 10 written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Giuseppe Camuncoli, an old Jedi explains to Darth Vader that The Force will live on as long as there is life in the galaxy. If all of the Jedi are dead, the Force will simply pass those abilities to new hosts. The explanation comes early on in the issue when Darth Vader is fighting Jocasta Nu, the keeper of the sacred Jedi texts. She is able to see that Vader is Anakin Skywalker and tries to convince him that his faith in Emperor Palpatine is the wrong direction to take. Jocasta Nu begins to explain the true nature of the Force to Darth Vader. The story explains how Rey obtained her Force powers as well as showing some similarities to her story and Anakin Skywalker's. She explains.

"The Force is eternal. It cannot be ended, it cannot be stopped, not so long as life exists. It will find its vessels. It always has - You know this. There are others, waiting out in the galaxy."

Anakin Skywalker's story is pretty similar to Rey's. He too is from a poor planet and has Force powers seemingly out of nowhere. The Force chose Anakin Skywalker as it did Rey. It looks highly probable that this will be touched upon in Star Wars 9 after the events of The Last Jedi.

Rey is quickly becoming one of the most powerful Jedi that we have seen in the Star Wars universe and there's still one more movie to show off what she can do. Whether or not fans accept this truth from an official Star Wars comic book is debatable, but it makes a lot of sense to reinforce that the Force will live on forever and will not die with the last of the Jedi. You can read more about the true nature of the Force via Darth Vader Number 10.