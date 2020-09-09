Last year's Star Wars finale, The Rise of Skywalker wrapped things up on a mixed note, with audience members split on the whether the movie delivered or not. These dividing lines though began one movie prior, with director Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi, and, in particular, the origins of lead character, Rey. While The Last Jedi ended with Rey's parentage being nowt but filthy junk traders, The Rise of Skywalker retconned this, declaring that she was in fact the granddaughter of Sith Lord and galactic tyrant, Darth Sidious. Well, according to Rey herself, Daisy Ridley, this was not always going to be the case, with the actress now revealing that there were at one time plans in place to link Rey with another legacy character.

"No, at the beginning they were toying with an Obi-Wan connection. There were different versions and at one point she was no one... it kept changing."

There was much fan speculation at the time that Rey could be related to Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi, due in part to the similar accent of both characters. This theory stood alongside Rey being related to Luke, Snoke, or even just being a product of The Force. While many had accepted, and even loved, the fact that Rey had come from nowhere, this was clearly something that The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams was not happy with, and he quickly changed things to make Rey a descendant of Sidious.

Turning Rey into a Palpatine left many Star Wars fans scratching their heads following the not-so-shocking reveal. Many wondered how exactly the character had survived the events of Return of the Jedi, while others simply found it disturbing to consider that Sidious had at one time or another delighted in the carnal pleasures. As it turns out, Rey was in fact the daughter of a failed clone of Sidious, though you would not know that from watching the movie, as Sidious star Ian McDiarmid explained earlier this year.

"The cloning thing? Yes. Well, of course, there were all sorts of explanations for why I might return," McDiarmid told the crowd at Comic Con Brussels. "But it's interesting because, I think I can reveal something, at one point the script had the line in that first scene with [Kylo Ren actor] Adam [Driver], when he says, 'You're a clone,' and I said, in that original script, which is no longer with us, 'More than a clone. Less than a man.' Which seemed, to me, to sum him up, really. Because we know the camera has already snaked past the clone tank in which there are various versions of Snoke, that you probably noticed."

No doubt there were many Star Wars fans who hoped that Rey would be the granddaughter of Obi-Wan, or even nobody important, but, alas, it was not meant to be. Instead she will remain the offspring of a failed clone of a clone of the most evil being in the galaxy. Yeah, that makes much more sense.

The Rise of Skywalker and the rest of the Star Wars saga is now streaming on Disney+. This comes to us courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live.