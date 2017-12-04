Paramount Pictures confirmed earlier today that production has been suspended on their new film The Rhythm Section, after star Blake Lively injured her hand on the set. While there is no indication as to when production will resume, the statement from Paramount seemed to indicate that it will not be a lengthy production shut-down. Here's the full statement from Paramount Pictures below, although it doesn't offer any specifics about Blake Lively's injury.

"Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand while filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible."

When production started last month, we reported that Ryan Reynolds trolled his wife Blake Lively for her frumpy outfit on the set of The Rhythm Section, but we haven't heard any updates on the production until now. No details were given about how the actress injured her hand or how long production will be shut down, but it seemingly won't affect the February 22, 2019 release date that has already been set by the studio. Filming has been under way in Dublin, Ireland since early November on The Rhythm Section.

The story centers on Blake Lively's character who goes on an odyssey to find the truth about the plane crash that killed her family, during a flight she was supposed to be on. The project is based on the Mark Burnell novel of the same name, which is the first in the author's series of books centering on the Stephanie Patrick character played by Blake Lively. The adaptation, directed by Reed Morano, also stars Jude Law, Daniel Mays, Raza Jaffrey, Nasser Memarzia, Ivana Basic, Degnan Geraghty and Amira Ghazalla.

As of now, Paramount does in fact keep the February 22, 2019 release date intact, The Rhythm Section is the only movie slated to open on that date, falling between Gambit on February 14, 2019, starring Channing Tatum, and a trio of movies opening on March 1, 2019, 20th Century Fox's The Force, Lionsgate's Chaos Walking and Universal's How to Train Your Dragon 3.