Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi wasn't even in theaters when it was announced that he and Lucasfilm were going to collaborate again with a new Star Wars trilogy. Johnson will be reportedly telling a new story outside of the Skywalker saga and the ideas are currently being fleshed out. Details are pretty much non-existent at this point, but Johnson's producing partner Ram Bergman says that the first installment in the new trilogy could possibly hit theaters in as little as 2 years.

Rian Johnson's new Star Wars trilogy pitched an idea of a new Star Wars trilogy that is completely separate from anything that has come before it. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy excitedly green lit the project and the director/writer is currently mapping out all of the details of this brand-new story. Again, the project is still very much in its infancy and we're looking at a lot of Star Wars projects coming out in the next few years, so 2 years could be a tad too soon. When asked about his involvement with the new trilogy and a possible release timeframe, Ram Bergman had this to say.

"I can't tell you because we don't know yet. Maybe in two years; it's just in the early stages."

Rian Johnson has spoken in the past about his plans of framing an entirely new narrative before moving forward with his Star Wars trilogy, which is more than likely what he's currently working on. Whatever his initial idea was, it was enough to excite Lucasfilm, even after the backlash that The Last Jedi caused. While Johnson's first Star Wars project received mixed reactions, it was unlike any movie in the franchise and it took chances, something that his new trilogy will undoubtedly accomplish as well.

Star Wars 9 is gearing up to start production in a few weeks with J.J. Abrams back in the director's chair after the departure of Colin Trevorrow. The movie will hit theaters in December of 2019, so it seems unlikely that Disney and Lucasfilm will release another Star Wars movie as close as The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story were, especially considering the low box office numbers of the latter. However, a late 2020 release for Rian Johnson's new trilogy is entirely plausible if all goes smoothly.

In addition to Star Wars 9, there's also the recently announced Boba Fett movie and the Obi-Wan movie in development as well. Plus, there's Jon Favreau's TV series, which will take place after Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens and then the mystery trilogy that is being developed by Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. There's a lot of Star Wars in the pipeline, so it will be very interesting to see how Lucasfilm and Disney choose to space all of these projects out to make sure fans aren't sick of everything. You can read more of Ram Bergman's thoughts on the new Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy over at From the Grapevine.