It has been a long time since any concrete news has even hinted that Rian Johnson's Star Wars trilogy, announced by Lucasfilm in 2017, was moving forward. Given the massive backlash his Star Wars: The Last Jedi received and the different direction the franchise has taken with The Mandalorian, it appeared that Johnson's trilogy has been quietly scrapped. But turns out Johnson has not forgotten his plans and neither has Lucasfilm.

There has been too much happening that has not been in Johnson's favour, whether it was Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni revolutionizing the franchise, the still lingering disapproval harboured by Star Wars fans when it comes to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, or the fact that Disney's Investor Day event didn't even bother to mention the years-old plans for the director to make another trilogy. The future of his Star Wars films took another major hit after David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, with whom Johnson was collaborating for the trilogy, backed out of the project and no confirmation was provided as to what it entails for the project.

And then came The Mandalorian. In the words of Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, the Disney+ series "ushered in an entirely new era of Star Wars and there's more to come." As most of the upcoming series are to be helmed by Filoni and/or Favreau, it became even more impossible to imagine the franchise deviating from its current trajectory to accommodate Johnson's second shot at the galaxy far, far away. There is also the fact that despite the director's repeated claims, any details about his Star Wars films have been non-existent as Johnson has been busy with his other projects.

But evidently, all the hypothesis and the predictions have been wrong as it has been once again confirmed that Johnson's Star Wars trilogy is still happening as director Rian Johnson recently shared the news in an interview with author Sariah Wilson.

"I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests - Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT."

But even this one-sided affirmation does little to diffuse the fact that Star Wars is currently aiming to set up an ever-widening world of its characters and their stories while keeping The Mandalorian tone in mind. We already have Patty Jenkins, Taiki Waititi, and Kevin Feige working on different Star Wars films, while there are tons of series in the pipeline like Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, Obi Wan Kenobi, Rogue Squadron, and a lot more.

Though it's hard to digest the possibility that Lucasfilm and Disney are ready to accommodate a trilogy that majorly deviates from their current vision, only time will tell whether Johnson's Star Wars films are indeed happening. This news comes to us via Sariah Wilson.