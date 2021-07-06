Cast members from The Goonies are speaking out after the death of director Richard Donner. On Monday, it was reported that Donner, whose other work includes The Omen, Superman: The Movie, and the Lethal Weapon series, passed away at the age of 91. His name was trending on social media very soon after as fans worldwide mourned the filmmaker with a stream of tribute posts.

Among those in mourning are some cast members from The Goonies who remember working with Donner when they were child stars in the 1980s. Sean Astin, who played Mikey in the 1984 movie, was one of the first to say something on Twitter. From his view, Astin will never forget how much fun Donner was on set as well as how much he clearly "cared" about the project and everyone involved.

"Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine," Astin said. "He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared. - Goonies Never Say Die"

Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine.

He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared.



- Goonies Never Say Die — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 5, 2021

Soon after, Sean Astin was joined by his co-star Corey Feldman. In The Goonies, Feldman played Clark Devereaux, otherwise known as Mouth. It's one of his most famous roles as a former child star, and in his own Twitter post, Feldman expresses the heartbreak he's feeling after learning of Donner's passing.

IT IS WITH TREMENDOUS SADNESS & A HORRIBLY HEAVY HEART I MIST SHARE THE TRAGIC NEWS OF MY DEAR FRIEND, MENTOR, & THE CLOSEST THING I EVER HAD 2 A REAL FATHER, THE AMAZING RICHARD DONNER HAS PASSED AWAY 2DAY! I JUST SPOKE W LAUREN, & FOUND HE DIED @ HOME.. https://t.co/Q9QiRpy0v9 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) July 5, 2021

In a follow-up post, Corey Feldman also said the following about his mentor.

RICHARD DONNER WAS AN INCREDIBLE HUMAN! HE WAS THERE 4 ME N TIMES THROUGHOUT MY LIFE WHEN NO OTHER PERSON WOULD! NOT ONLY WAS HE AN INCREDIBLE DIRECTOR & STORY TELLER OF SUCH INCREDIBLE FILMS LIKE #THEGOONIES#LETHALWEAPON#SUPERMAN#THEOMEN#FREEWILLY & MY PERSONAL FAV #SCROOGED — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) July 5, 2021

BUT HIS GREATEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MY MIND WAS HIS ABILITY 2 B A REAL LIFE #SUPERMAN BY ALWAYS DOING WHATEVER HE COULD 2 HELP BOTH HUMANITY, & THROUGH HIS LOVE OF ANIMALS ALWAYS USED HIS VOICE 4 #ANIMALRIGHTS AS WELL! THE MAN PAID 4 MY REHAB, WROTE THE FWD IN MY BOOK, & HIRED ME… — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) July 5, 2021

MORE OFTEN THAN ANY OTHER HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER! BECAUSE HE APPRECI8ED MY WORK, BUT MORESO BECAUSE HE CARED SO DEEPLY ABOUT EVERYONE WHO AFFECTED HIM IM A LOVING WAY! HE WAS THE GR8 UNCLE 2 ALL WHO KNEW HIM! I LOVE THIS MAN SO MUCH, & SO SORRY 2 LAUREN 4 YOUR LOSS! #RIPRICHARDDONNER — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) July 5, 2021

Josh Brolin, who played Mikey's older brother Brand, offered his condolences on Instagram, saying this about his director, "Everyone visits and then has to go. But this man is the one person who simply exuded something that spoke forever. Dick Donner thank you for spring boarding what has been for me a piece of your perpetual awe and sense of child you always played with life with that all of us close to you couldn't help but inherit. You are a one of a kind and you will always live in the hearts of the millions your humor and adventure touched personally and through your films. We Goonies, I know, are grateful beyond measure for your fingerprint on what we were and what we traveled. So much love to you and Lauren."

Ke Huy Quan also mourned his director on Instagram with a simple message that read, "The Original Goonie, has past on to the great unknown adventure. Bless him." Also offering his thoughts on Dick Donner's passing was Francis Fratelli himself, Joe Pantoliano, also known as the Real Joey Pants. He shared a photo from set, saying the following.

"That's Dick Donner about to give me a love tap to the jaw on the set of his movie " the goonies. this is not a self centered attempt to show off on my part. I truly feel that this picture simply demonstrates the wonderful sense of play and ease he created on movie sets all over the world. What a joy he was- RIP Dick thank you for everything."

Over the years, Donner had expressed an interest in developing a sequel to The Goonies with the original cast returning. For one reason or another, the project just couldn't seem to make its way out of development hell. Last year, Fox ordered a drama series that was supposed to be about film students creating a remake of the movie, but the series was shelved before production could get too far along. Donner would have served as an executive producer.

We can only imagine what could have been, as any kind of follow-up to The Goonies without Donner involved will certainly not be the same. Rest in peace, Richard Donner. If you want to revisit the movie, you can stream The Goonies on HBO Max.