Shortly after legendary filmmaker Richard Donner passed away, his name was trending as his fans both in and out of the movie business have been paying tribute. Known for directing movies like Superman, The Goonies, and Lethal Weapon, Donner has made multiple titles that many would say are among the greatest movies of all time. He was an inspiration to many, making the sting of his passing that much more painful.

On Twitter, The Goonies star Sean Astin wrote: "Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine. He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared. - Goonies Never Say Die." Corey Feldman also offered his condolences.

Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine.

He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared.



- Goonies Never Say Die — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 5, 2021

IT IS WITH TREMENDOUS SADNESS & A HORRIBLY HEAVY HEART I MIST SHARE THE TRAGIC NEWS OF MY DEAR FRIEND, MENTOR, & THE CLOSEST THING I EVER HAD 2 A REAL FATHER, THE AMAZING RICHARD DONNER HAS PASSED AWAY 2DAY! I JUST SPOKE W LAUREN, & FOUND HE DIED @ HOME.. https://t.co/Q9QiRpy0v9 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) July 5, 2021

"Richard Donner made the devil a child in The Omen, invented the modern day comic book movie with Superman, and reinvented the buddy cop movie with Lethal Weapon," added Kevin Smith. "I got to meet with him last year about a project. Guy was a natural born storyteller. Thanks for all the flicks, Dick!"

Richard Donner made the devil a child in The Omen, invented the modern day comic book movie with Superman, and reinvented the buddy cop movie with Lethal Weapon. I got to meet with him last year about a project. Guy was a natural born storyteller. Thanks for all the flicks, Dick! https://t.co/pjC9dbSkbt — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 5, 2021

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J. A. Bayona tweeted, "Over the years I knew I didn't want to be Superman: I wanted to be Richard Donner. And thanks to him, I am who I am today. Rest In Peace."

Over the years I knew I didn’t want to be Superman: I wanted to be Richard Donner. And thanks to him, I am who I am today.

Rest In Peace.#RichardDonnerpic.twitter.com/zQmojVMZsW — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) July 5, 2021

In another tweet, writer Gary Whitta (The Walking Dead: The Game, Rogue One: A Star War Story) said, "Hard to imagine another director with as much tonal breadth as Richard Donner, who nailed it every time no matter the genre. Who else could've made both The Goonies and The Omen? Lethal Weapon and Scrooged? And a Superman for the ages. He made so many of my favorite movies. RIP."

Hard to imagine another director with as much tonal breadth as Richard Donner, who nailed it every time no matter the genre. Who else could’ve made both THE GOONIES and THE OMEN? LETHAL WEAPON and SCROOGED? And a SUPERMAN for the ages. He made so many of my favorite movies. RIP. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) July 5, 2021

"Richard Donner once sent me a thank you note for my review of his film Radio Flyer, I think in part because I was one of the few critics who was kind to the film," said critic John Scalzi. "I suspect it was a film of the heart for him. A fine director with a distinct style. RIP."

Richard Donner once sent me a thank you note for my review of his film Radio Flyer, I think in part because I was one of the few critics who was kind to the film. I suspect it was a film of the heart for him. A fine director with a distinct style. RIP.https://t.co/PKgJCLzdFo — John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 5, 2021

"Rest In Peace Richard Donner!" tweeted actor Kirk Acevedo (Oz, Arrow). "Going to the movies and watching your films all alone as a child, was a safe magical world for me to go whilst living in The Bronx!"

Rest In Peace????????

Richard Donner!



Going to the movies and watching your films all alone as a child, was a safe magical world for me to go whilst living in The Bronx!#TheOmen#Superman#TheToy#LethalWeapon#Goonies#KidVicious❤️



https://t.co/nv1abYM673 — KID VICIOUS???? (@kirkacevedo) July 5, 2021

And filmmaker Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) posted in a Twitter thread: "Richard Donner's big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen."

Richard Donner's big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7NDH9kKnQZ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 5, 2021

In follow-up tweets, Wright added: "One Donner film I saw young & return to often is The Omen. Because it's oft imitated, it doesn't get the credit for being a perfectly paced & performed horror movie. I think of it as the first 80's movie in the 70's. David Warner's story in it is burned in my mind forever. I only met Richard once and he was funny, charming and so full of stories (and happy to indulge my geeky questions). I'm sad I'll never get to meet him again. RIP.

One Donner film I saw young & return to often is The Omen. Because it's oft imitated, it doesn't get the credit for being a perfectly paced & performed horror movie. I think of it as the first 80's movie in the 70's. David Warner's story in it is burned in my mind forever. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/Whc471gxgn — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 5, 2021

I only met Richard once and he was funny, charming and so full of stories (and happy to indulge my geeky questions). I'm sad I'll never get to meet him again. RIP. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/pPwikDQRhk — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 5, 2021

There's no mistaking just how much Donner meant to his fans, both in and out of the movie business. His loss is devastating, but we can't help but marvel at the legendary filmmaker's remarkable career. May he rest in peace. You can see what others are saying about Donner in tribute over on Twitter.

Truly sad to hear that one of my favorite Directors has passed away. Thank you #RichardDonner for my magical childhood. Spending countless hours in the dark watching your films helped shape my love of Cinema. Your films will live forever, because Goonies never say die. pic.twitter.com/dPJcQlrqGN — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) July 5, 2021

RIP Richard Donner, the ultimate crowdpleaser. For better or worse, you can draw a direct line to modern movie storytelling from his work—across genre; colliding drama, comedy, & action; translating "IP"; building films into franchises. But he did it better than everyone, first. pic.twitter.com/AuEfRFnVYG — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) July 5, 2021

RIP Richard Donner! He was an incredibly nice guy and talented director. I loved him! He will be miss!! #richarddonner#supermanpic.twitter.com/mosVDiuKbB — valerie perrine (@TheValPerrine) July 5, 2021

Gutted to hear about the passing of Richard Donner.



What a talent!



In addition to The Omen, The Goonies, Scrooged and Lethal Weapon, he really did make us all believe a man could fly.



Sleep well, good sir. pic.twitter.com/1A9mKsL8Hu — Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) July 5, 2021

RIP Richard Donner. What a legend. Invented the modern super-hero movie, giving the storytelling weight and emotion. And helped reinvent the buddy cop genre, with Lethal Weapon. Never met the man, but he was by all accounts kind and thoughtful as well as incredibly talented. https://t.co/U594CLFRNv — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) July 5, 2021