The trailer for Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell has been released. The movie tells the true story of what happened to Jewell after he discovered a pipe bomb at Centennial Olympic Park, which was designed as the "town square" of the 1996 Olympics. Eastwood takes on another real-life unsung American hero in the movie, just in time for Awards season. And even with the brief trailer, this looks like it could easily take home a few Academy Awards early next year.

"There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes." The world is first introduced to Richard Jewell as the security guard who reports finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing-his report making him a hero whose swift actions save countless lives. But within days, the "law enforcement wannabe" becomes the FBI's number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart. Reaching out to independent, anti-establishment attorney Watson Bryant, Jewell staunchly professes his innocence. But Bryant finds he is out of his depth as he fights the combined powers of the FBI, GBI, and APD to clear his client's name, while keeping Richard from trusting the very people trying to destroy him.

Richard Jewell stars Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Watson Bryant and Kathy Bates (Misery) as Richard's mom, Bobi. Jon Hamm (Baby Driver) plays the lead FBI investigator, Olivia Wilde (Life Itself) plays Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Kathy Scruggs, and PPaul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya) leads the cast as Richard Jewell. The cast is full of heavy hitters and the trailer proves that there are going to be some powerful performances amongst them all. Hauser could very well end up finding himself at the Academy Awards with a Best Actor nomination if the buzz surrounding the movie turns out to be positive.

Clint Eastwood directed Richard Jewell from a screenplay by Academy Award nominee Billy Ray (Captain Phillips), which is based on the Vanity Fair article American Nightmare-The Ballad of Richard Jewell by Marie Brenner. Eastwood also produced under his Malpaso banner, alongside Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Kevin Misher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Jonah Hill. Both DiCaprio and Hill were originally attached to star in Richard Jewell, but that didn't end up happening, so they're on as producers instead.

Clint Eastwood's creative team on Richard Jewell includes director of photography Yves Bélanger and production designer Kevin Ishioka, along with longtime costume designer Deborah Hopper and Oscar- winning editor Joel Cox (Unforgiven), who have worked with Eastwood throughout the years on numerous projects. The music is by Arturo Sandoval, who scored 2018's The Mule. Richard Jewell will be in theaters on December 13th, 2019 and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.